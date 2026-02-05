Dubai, UAE: Holm Developments has announced the launch of Linea, its second residential project in Jumeirah Garden City, following the strong market performance of its debut development, Holm One.

The project was unveiled during an exclusive brokerage appreciation and project reveal event hosted at Burj Al Arab, bringing together key partners from Holm Developments’ brokerage network. The gathering recognised the relationships that supported the company’s early momentum while offering an introduction to Linea and Holm’s next phase of growth.

Holm One, launched in November 2025, recorded significant demand from the outset, with more than 50% of inventory booked on the day of launch and all units fully sold within the first 10 days. Building on this momentum, Linea achieved full sell-out on the day of its release, reflecting sustained market confidence in Holm Developments’ disciplined and delivery-led approach.

Commenting on the launch, Sergey Avayan, Chief Executive Officer of Holm Developments, said: “The response to Holm One reinforced the importance of trust, location, and thoughtful planning. Linea builds on that foundation. It reflects our belief in growing responsibly, working closely with our partners, and delivering homes that hold long-term value for both residents and investors.”

Located in Jumeirah Garden City, Linea is positioned within one of Dubai’s most central and evolving residential districts, offering connectivity to DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and the Jumeirah coastline. The development comprises a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences, designed with an emphasis on functionality, comfort, and longevity.

Shared amenities within Linea are planned to support everyday living and include landscaped outdoor areas, a swimming pool, and a rooftop padel court. The focus remains on spaces that are practical, well-integrated, and suited to daily use rather than purely visual appeal.

Jumeirah Garden City continues to attract demand from buyers seeking central locations at more accessible price points compared to surrounding districts. End-user driven activity and steady transaction levels have reinforced the area’s positioning as a long-term residential neighbourhood.

Linea forms part of Holm Developments’ broader strategy to deliver boutique-scale residential projects in established urban locations. As the company continues to expand its portfolio, including an upcoming project planned for Arjan, its focus remains on controlled growth, disciplined execution, and building long-term trust with the market.

About Holm Developments

Holm Developments is a Dubai-based real estate development company established in 2023, specializing in the delivery of mid- to high-end residential projects in key growth corridors across the city. Operating with a fully self-funded model, the company currently holds over AED 1.1 billion in land and construction guarantees. Led by a leadership team with over two decades of experience in the UAE property sector, Holm is committed to long-term value creation, meticulous quality control, and disciplined execution. Its development approach prioritizes full land ownership, architectural excellence, and efficient project delivery. With a vision to create enduring communities that blend design, functionality, and lifestyle, Holm is actively expanding its portfolio and shaping projects that will contribute to Dubai’s continued growth as a global real estate destination.