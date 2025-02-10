Abu Dhabi, UAE -- Line Investments & Property SP LLC, the shopping mall division of Lulu International Holdings, today unveiled the LAKA Gift Card, a groundbreaking gifting solution now accessible across its 19 premier Line Investments malls in UAE.

Developed in collaboration with regional fintech leaders Giftstarr and NymCard. The card is powered by VISA's secure infrastructure. The LAKA Gift Card introduces the GCC's first integration of QR-enabled personalized video messaging, enhancing retail gifting through unmatched convenience and emotional resonance.

Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, underscored the strategic significance: "The LAKA Gift Card embodies our vision to merge innovation with practicality. By embedding QR-driven personalization into a secure, VISA-powered framework, we enhance gifting through an immersive experience---one that strengthens consumer connections and delivers tangible value to our retailers."

Mr. Biju George, General Manager for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, highlighted operational strengths: "Every aspect of the LAKA Gift Card, from its user-friendly design to advanced security protocols, is crafted to meet diverse needs. Retail partners gain a dynamic tool to attract shoppers and boost transactions, while customers enjoy seamless redemption---a testament to our commitment to advancing our retail Ecosystem. "

Mr. Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager for Dubai and The Northern Emirates, emphasized market alignment: "This solution elevates traditional gifting by fostering authentic brand-consumer relationships. Integrating personalized video greetings with VISA's trusted security empowers retailers to succeed in a dynamic market, aligning perfectly with the UAE's digital economy vision. "

Mr. Praveen Thaikandiyil, IT Manager at Line Investments & Property,

detailed the technical implementation: "The integration of VISA's secure payment infrastructure with QR video messaging demonstrates our commitment to innovation. This unified platform ensures both transaction security and seamless customer experience across our mall network."

Shiraz Ali, Chief Business Officer at NymCard, highlighted the technological advancements behind the LAKA Gift Card: "NymCard’s payment infrastructure powers the LAKA Gift Card, enabling secure, scalable, and seamless digital transactions. By combining our Visa license with cutting-edge card issuing processing platform, we’re elevating the retail experience—driving engagement, loyalty, and convenience across the UAE’s shopping landscape."

Mike van der Ende, Head of Region at Giftstarr commented: “The launch of the LAKA gift card powered by VISA includes the integration of Giftstarr’s powerful systems across 19 malls, and will be accepted at over 2,500 stores. The project was completed within just eight weeks and is enhanced by Giftstarr’s unique video messaging, which provides an additional layer of personalization to create meaningful and memorable experiences with every gift. We look forward to working with Line Investments & Property to set a new benchmark for shopping and gifting in the region."

The LAKA Gift Card is now available for purchase at mall customer service desks and corporate bulk orders are also available. Created for corporate rewards, seasonal campaigns, and everyday gifting, the solution redefines retail engagement while supporting the UAE's tech-forward economic goals.

-Ends-

About Line Investments & Property L.L.C

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu International Holdings, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

NymCard

NymCard is MENA's trusted payments and embedded finance platform, enabling banks, fintechs, and enterprises to launch, scale, and customize financial services. With a modular, API-driven infrastructure, NymCard offers card issuing, credit and lending, and payment processing—empowering businesses to deliver tailored financial experiences. Leveraging regional expertise and robust compliance, NymCard accelerates market entry and drives growth at scale.

About Giftstarr:

Giftstarr is a global provider of shopping mall and retailer gift cards, with over 1 million cards issued in 2024. Our operations in the UK, Europe and MENA regions allow us to delight shoppers all over the world with convenient, simple and personalized gift cards. With a full suite of services - from cards to till platforms, and from self-service kiosks to apps - Giftstarr have proven that integration is the key to a successful gift program. And our focus on sustainability means our impact on the planet is minimised. Learn more at https://giftstarr.com/