Abu Dhabi, UAE: 5th July, Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the Summer Super Sale at Line Investment Property (LIP) malls concludes on June 30th 2024, it marks the end of a month of impressive deals and increased customer engagement. Shoppers enjoyed discounts of up to 90% and participated in a giveaway contest, featuring prizes such as 21 travel packages, 3 cars, cruise packages, and gold coins.

The draws, which were focused on announcing the winners of the Summer Super Sale were on the dates of 30th May, 16th, 23rd and 30th June. The final draw, held on July 5th, was the culmination of a vibrant shopping season that began on May 31st. Shoppers who spent AED 200 or more at any of the participating malls were eligible to enter the raffle. The participating malls included Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Al Dhafra Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, and Al Foah Mall in Al Ain.

The first batch of winners includes Youssef Abdulhadi, Khalfan Alzaabi, Jestoni Tesoro, Ahmed, Sarah Bojo, Md Haider Ali Mohamed, and Kavya Prasanth. Each of these lucky individuals won grand exotic travel packages to sought-after destinations.

The second batch of winners included Rommel, Rabeel Hassan, Harish Das KS, Davis Eluvathingal, Alsham Jaabbi, Tariq, and Ligin Pauldanaiel. These fortunate participants have each won grand, international travel packages to exotic destinations.

The third batch of winners comprises Rowena Balledores Villarao, Abdul Majeed, Hamdan Ibrahim, Abdul Sathar, Qamar Zeman, Prakash Yoganathan, and Ahmed Albairq. Each of these winners received international travel packages to dream destinations.

In an exciting finale, four blessed winners drove away with brand-new cars in the final draw. The list of winners and their prizes are as follows: Andres Castrillon was awarded a Gelly Tugella, Nooreya Alobaildi and Rowena Romasampa each received a Gelly Geometry, and Savio Alphonso took home a GMC Acadia.

During the grand finale, attendees enjoyed a captivating dance performance by Zero Gravity, adding an energetic vibe to the event. The highlight of the evening was the prize distribution ceremony, where the winners of the Summer Super Sale's grand draw were announced, including four lucky individuals who won brand new cars. The event also featured insightful speeches from sponsors, key personnel from Line Investments & Properties (LIP), and representatives from Gelly and GMC. They shared their perspectives on the successful campaign and expressed their gratitude to the participants for their active participation and support. It was a memorable evening that celebrated both achievement and community spirit.

Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director Line Investments & Properties, conveyed his pleasure, stating, “We're happy with how the Summer Super Sale turned out. Throughout the event, we saw good engagement from our customers. It's always our aim to create an enjoyable shopping experience, and this campaign helped us do that. The prize draws, including the cars at the end, were our way of thanking people for their support.”

Mr. Biju George, General Manager Line Investments & Properties added, "The Summer Super Sale has been a good example of what we try to do here. We saw steady participation over the course of the event, which is encouraging. As we wrap up this campaign, we're already thinking about how we can keep bringing value to our shoppers in the future."

Supported by AGMC, GMC, Bin Moosa Travel, and Infinity Travels, the Summer Super Sale attracted thousands of shoppers, offering significant discounts and exhilarating raffle draws. The event not only boosted sales but also fostered a sense of community and excitement among shoppers. Line Investments & Properties extends its gratitude to all the shoppers for their participation, making the Summer Super Sale a grand success. With such incredible support, the company remains committed to offering unique and exciting shopping experiences that will delight and engage its patrons.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360 degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

https://www.lineproperty.com/

