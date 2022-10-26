Dubai, UAE: Like Digital & Partners, the award-winning agency with offices in Dubai, London and soon Riyadh, will join commercetools and participate in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 from 2-3 November at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Riyadh.

Announcing their partnership last month, commercetools is a leader in headless commerce and an industry-leading eCommerce software provider, renowned for its disruptive innovation.

Seamless is Saudi Arabia's biggest and boldest event covering the latest innovation in payments, fintech, retail and e-commerce. It is expected to feature more than 200 leading industry speakers and over 150 sponsors and exhibitors. Thousands of SMEs, enterprises, academia, thought leaders, and global solution providers will come together to discuss the latest innovations and technologies.

As part of a panel discussion, Ahmed Rashed, the MENA Commercial Lead, Enterprise Sales at commercetools will be sharing key insights as he explores how brands can offer a seamless commerce experience.

Talking about the participation, Alexander Tovey, Chief Commercial Officer, Like Digital and Partners says, ''There is a real vibrance in KSA at the moment, a real ambition to create next-generation digital with whole new commerce experiences -- everyone we work with in the region is united around this vision. We are proud to be part of this rapid digital evolution and glad to partner with commercetools at Seamless Saudi Arabia."

Max Kissick-Jones, Head of Partner Management EMEA, commercetools said, “We are excited to partner with Like Digital and launch our presence in KSA at Seamless. With commercetools leading headless technology and Like Digital’s experience serving the luxury retail sector in the Middle East, we are well prepared to serve the needs of customers in this exciting and fast-growing region.”

At the conference, visitors can head to booth no. U10 and speak with industry experts from Like Digital & Partners and commercetools to get a deeper understanding on how to boost sales by differentiating one’s business offer through better customer experience, the need to customise messaging to meet the ever-evolving consumer needs, ideas on how to launch new products faster and much more

About Like Digital & Partners

Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London and Dubai, with offices soon to open in Paris, Rome and Riyadh.

Like Digital & Partners offers expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands. The company’s ethos is to drive business growth and innovation for its clients through enhanced digital experiences, from strategy and development to design,commerce and content marketing. For more information, please visit likedigital.com or follow us on Linkedin .

