UAE-Dubai: Dubai Outlet Mall (DOM), the UAE’s favourite value luxury shopping destination, joins forces with Black Fortune Investment Group to bring along 3 of their most sought-after brands to the soon to be, biggest outlet mall in the world.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Al Fahim, Partner & Managing Director of Black Fortune Investment Group, said: “In partnership with Dubai Outlet Mall, we are delighted to take part in the expansion of the mall. It is indeed another remarkable milestone for our business. As we strive to provide high-quality products and services to our community, at the same time, our team will work to continuously innovate our brands to set the right tone in the local market.

Slated to open its doors in the first quarter of 2023, the 3 new brands, MUMUSO, DUOZOULU, and Selz will add to DOM’s multi-faceted suite of life-style products with their diverse and discounted products.

MUMUSO will offer a vast range of fashionable and trendy products, DUOZOULU will offer mall visitors its signature technological footwear which promotes absolute comfortable walking experiences, and Selz highlight sporty fashion and trendy sneakers.

Speaking of the partnership, Mohammed Naser Khammas, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Black Fortune Investment Group, who, over the years, have delivered great value to customers. We look forward to having them on-board and collectively working towards delivering greater customer experiences in the expanded value retail offering that Dubai Outlet Mall offers”

For more information on the new stores as well as mall promotions, visit https://dubaioutletmall.com/.

-Ends-

About Dubai Outlet Mall

Dubai Outlet Mall is the first ‘Value’ concept mall in the MENA region. Home to over 1300 of the world’s top premium and luxury labels in 240 stores, the mall is the ultimate value-shopping destination where you can snap up great bargains on most products available, every single day. Dubai Outlet Mall also offers a comprehensive and delicious food and beverage selection in food court, standalone restaurants and cafes. The mall is also home to a huge family entertainment venue as well as a soft kid play area for youngsters. Shuttle bus services, the Outlet Plus Card with extra added value offers, multilingual Customer Service Assistants and interactive use of social network sites are only some of the tourist focused services offered by Dubai Outlet Mall. Dubai Outlet Mall is located at DUBAILAND ® on Dubai - Al Ain Road (Route 66), just 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. The mall is open Saturday- Wednesday 10am - 10pm and Thursday and Friday 10am - 12 Midnight.