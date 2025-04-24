Dubai, UAE –The UAE’s construction and real estate market has continued to experience a strong surge and increase in overall demand in recent years as it now accelerates into a new phase of high-growth development—driven by urban expansion, inward investment, and visionary planning. Lifesize Plans Dubai, a leading company in life-sized architectural projections worldwide, has noticed this huge growth and entered the UAE market in 2023 as a transformative force, offering immersive, full-scale architectural visualization that is redefining the pre-construction experience.

Backed by decades of ambition and infrastructure investment, the UAE’s construction sector is expected to continue growing for the unforeseeable future with a value worth of AED2.835 trillion currently reported in their construction pipeline according to intelligence & eTendering platform, ‘ProTenders’[1]. While the region sets global benchmarks in design innovation, companies are increasingly turning to tools that improve planning, reduce risk, and align stakeholders from day one.

As a premier business in the region to offer life-size architectural plan projection—a groundbreaking service that enables clients to walk through their design at a 1:1 scale—Lifesize Plans Dubai is helping developers, architects, industry professionals, and clients eliminate guesswork from the design pro cess. This service is enhanced with integrated Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality experiences, giving users the ability to toggle between finishes, floor plan variations, and alterations—all before a single structure is built.

“Were not just offering visualizations—we’re offering certainty’ said Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai. “In an environment where every square meter matters, and where timelines and budgets are tightly controlled, our service helps identify problems before they become expensive mistakes. The UAE’s real estate sector will always be a prime market and it is our duty as industry experts to provide the best possible product to global investors from all over the world and maintain the country’s strong reputation as a top destination to live in.”

As the UAE continues its transformation into a global design and innovation hub, companies like Lifesize Plans Dubai are helping reshape not just how structures are built—but how they’re understood, refined, and experienced long before the foundation is poured.

About Lifesize Plans Dubai:

Lifesize Plans Dubai is the UAE’s premier provider of full-scale architectural plan projection and virtual walkthroughs. By combining physical-scale visualizations with immersive technology, the company bridges the gap between concept and construction—helping clients experience, evaluate, and enhance their projects before building begins.