Tally Solutions, a leading international technology provider of business management software, has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its flagship annual initiative- Tally MSME Honours. Building on the momentum of four successful years, MSME Honours continues to recognize and celebrate emerging entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of UAE’s MSME ecosystem through innovation, resilience, and impact.

Over the last four editions, Tally MSME Honours’ has received over 27,000 nominations with over 1500 entries from businesses in the Middle East, making it one of the biggest platforms globally to celebrate MSMEs. This year, Tally expects a record-breaking 20,000 nominations, of which 10% from the Middle East. The winners will be felicitated on International MSME Day, June 27, 2025. The honours will also spotlight MSME success stories from across the GCC.

With a focus on lasting impact, Tally MSME Honours goes beyond recognition to elevate and empower entrepreneurial voices. The initiative offers continued opportunities for growth and visibility, with past winners becoming part of a thriving community of changemakers. Through industry panels, business forums, and ecosystem events, they gain a platform to share their journeys, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustained impact.