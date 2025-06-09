Dubai, UAE – Yango Tech, the unified ecosystem delivering tailored advanced B2B technology solutions to local businesses within Yango Group, has announced the upcoming launch of its GenAI Platform —a first-of-its-kind system in the MENA region designed to help retailers and brands gain top visibility and engage with customers across AI chatbots such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

The GenAI Platform will allow retailers to list and promote their products directly within AI-powered chat interfaces, turning everyday conversations into high-intent shopping experiences. For example, when customers search for queries like “Best sneakers under $200” or “Where to buy new hairstyler”, retailers using the GenAI Platform can appear as the top result, providing real-time pricing and availability.

Initial rollouts of the GenAI Platform are set to begin with select retailers in the MENA region by the end of 2025. One of the key benefits for retailers is improved discoverability. Rather than depending exclusively on web or app traffic, businesses can now be featured prominently within AI chat results, aligning their offerings with high-intent product searches and increasing the likelihood of conversion. For example, a regional e-grocery retailer using Yango Tech’s GenAI Platform can ensure their freshest produce is highlighted first when a customer queries meal planning options on Perplexity.

Max Avtukhov, Chief Executive of Yango Tech Retail, said: "With AI-driven neuro platforms becoming a dominant new channel for everyday search, Yango Tech’s GenAI Platform marks a bold step forward. Today's consumers are turning to AI chat tools for everything from travel advice to tailored product suggestions, ushering in a new era of seamless personalized shopping experiences. It’s a massive shift—from desktop to mobile browser search, and now to intelligent conversational platforms. We understand what it takes to win in this space first. This shift is an entirely new commerce environment, and with our GenAI Platform, we will give retailers the infrastructure they need to not only show up but to win in this space first.”

At the core of the platform is Yango Tech's MCP Router, a system that acts as a central translator and traffic manager. It collects product-related queries from different AI platforms, routes them to the merchant’s content systems (known as MCPs), and delivers ranked results back to the user in real-time. The result is a new channel for conversational commerce, where customer engagement meets immediate transaction potential.

The launch of the platform comes at a time of massive regional momentum. AI is projected to contribute up to $150 billion to GCC economies and the conversational AI market is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 23.6% by 2033 in the region, while MENA’s retail sector is expected to grow to $1.4 trillion by 2032.

The GenAI Platform also ensures multi-interface support, allowing brands to scale effortlessly across millions of daily interactions while maintaining low response times and consistent messaging. This scalability is essential as 40% of the time, 80% of users rely on AI when searching online.

Following the MENA rollout, Yango Tech plans to expand the GenAI Platform to Latin America and other markets throughout 2026, supporting global retailers in capturing attention and revenue across the AI frontier.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, is a unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The company offers an integrated suite of tools, spanning warehousing, mobility, retail, and beyond, designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The ecosystem includes AI technology solutions for retailers Yango Tech Retail, last mile delivery Yango Tech Autonomy, AI-powered automation solution for warehouses Yango Tech Robotics, advertising solutions Retail Media, last-mile delivery management solution RouteQ, cloud platform Yango Tech Cloud, corporate browser for organizations Yango Tech Browser, and database YangoDB. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Yango Tech empowers companies to stay competitive and thrive in an increasingly digital world.