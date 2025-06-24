5G subscriptions to top 2.9 billion globally by the end of 2025 and 5G networks forecast to handle 80 percent of global mobile traffic by the end of 2030.

In the Gulf, 5G is expected to constitute 90 percent of all mobile subscriptions, totaling 86 million in 2030.

Adoption of FWA is propelled by the demand for high-speed broadband alternatives and national ambitions for smart cities.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) continues to grow in appeal to communications service providers (CSPs) around the world, with the ability to offer speed-based tariff plans - enhanced by 5G capabilities - proving particularly attractive, the June 2025 Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mobility Report shows.

FWA is projected to account for more than 35 percent of new fixed broadband connections, with an expected increase to 350 million by the end of 2030. 5G FWA plays a crucial role in expanding broadband access, especially in areas where traditional wired infrastructure may be less feasible.

On 5G subscriptions, the June 2025 Ericsson Mobility Report forecasts subscriptions to top 2.9 billion globally by the end of 2025 - about one third of all mobile subscriptions. The 5G subscription forecast for the end of 2030 remains at 6.3 billion. 5G networks handled 35 percent of global mobile traffic by the end of 2024, with forecasters expecting the figure to top 80 percent by the end of 2030.

Service providers in the Gulf region are transitioning from traditional telcos to digital service providers, enabled by extensive 5G deployment and the adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and edge solutions. Network slicing, supported by programmable networks and open APIs, is expected to be a cornerstone in delivering customized and performance-sensitive services. From 2024 to 2030, mobile subscriptions in GCC countries are expected to grow at an annual rate of 3 percent, reaching 95 million.

By the end of the decade, 5G subscriptions are expected to comprise 90 percent of all mobile subscriptions, totaling 86 million. FWA adoption is driven by demand for high-speed alternatives to fixed broadband and national initiatives aimed at reaching underserved areas and supporting smart city ambitions.

Through commentary, insights and customer/partner case stories, the June 2025 EMR highlights the ability of 5G Standalone (5G SA) and 5G Advanced to create monetization opportunities for CSPs globally based on value delivery rather than data volume.

The report highlights how CSPs are pursuing new commercial opportunities by offering differentiated connectivity services to consumers, enterprises and public authorities. Use cases include broadcast/video production, point of sale systems, events/arenas, gaming, fixed wireless access, virtual private networks, and enterprise productivity.

Deeper dive articles include:

Study on how GenAI will impact future mobile network traffic. Only applications with high adoption and high data rate requirements will impact mobile network traffic growth globally.

Article (co-written with Sony) on how the company continually works with new and disruptive technologies to enhance the entertainment businesses. Dynamic slicing, in combination with Quality on Demand (QoD) APIs, will enable live media production over mobile networks, delivering great user experiences.

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “The Gulf region is notable for its high 5G penetration, high levels of urbanization and high digital ambitions. The June 2025 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report expects 5G adoption in the Gulf to reach 90 percent of mobile subscriptions by 2030. Service providers are evolving into TechCos for a smarter, more connected future and are delivering customized, high-performance experiences for their users, powered by next-gen technologies like artifical intelligence and cloud computing. Fixed Wireless Access is also playing a transformative role, helping bridge connectivity gaps and turning smart city visions into reality across the region.”

Read the full June 2025 Ericsson Mobility Report via this link.

Based on unique Ericsson and partner network insights, the Ericsson Mobility Report has been the key industry reference for network data, performance, statistics, and forecasts since its launch in 2011.

