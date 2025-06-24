BipTap and Al Fardan Ventures Sign Strategic Partnership to Launch Global Digital Bank from Abu DhabiBipTap, the innovative omnibanking platform, has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with Al Fardan Ventures, represented by renowned technology leader Mr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan, to establish a next-generation global digital bank headquartered in Abu Dhabi.



This landmark agreement paves the way for the launch of a fully digital wholesale and retail bank, designed to serve the financial ecosystem with advanced B2B digital banking solutions, seamless crypto and fiat integration, and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities tailored for financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises worldwide.



With the core platforms already built and tested, both parties will immediately begin preparations to secure the required licenses and initiate the setup of operational infrastructure in the UAE. The initiative is set to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global innovation hub in financial technology and digital assets.



As part of this development, the board has appointed Mr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan as Regional Managing Director, responsible for all Middle East operations and Global Technology Operations (GTO). Mr. Al Fardan brings decades of leadership in high-tech investments and innovation strategy, ensuring the digital bank will be positioned at the forefront of financial evolution.



“This partnership is a significant milestone in our roadmap to reimagine global banking,” said Mr. Al Fardan. “It aligns with our broader vision and upcoming investments in a global crypto liquidity platform and an AI-powered crypto trading ecosystem, which we plan to announce separately at the appropriate time.”

“This isn’t just a digital bank,” Jonathan Low shared. “It’s a financial revolution. By combining Abu Dhabi’s strategic location and Al Fardan Venture’s legacy in high-tech innovation and banking relationships all across the UAE and Middle East, with Biptap’s plug-and-play scalable infrastructure, we are democratizing banking access for the 21st century and beyond.”

At the core of this vision is Jonathan Low, CEO and Founder of Biptap, a global fintech pioneer known for rethinking banking infrastructure. Under his leadership, Biptap is spearheading the creation of the world’s first true Omni Bank—a modular, borderless system designed to be the ‘Airbnb of Banking,’ connecting users and businesses with the banks worldwide

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to modernizing finance through innovative infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and investor-backed scalability—ushering in a new era of digital financial services from the UAE to the world.

About Biptap

Biptap is a cutting-edge omnibanking platform enabling digital financial services across borders. With a mission to simplify and expand access to digital banking, BipTap integrates crypto, fiat, and BaaS under a unified infrastructure.

About Al Fardan Ventures

Al Fardan Ventures, led by Mr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan, is a forward-thinking family investment office focused on high-impact technology and innovation ventures across fintech, AI, digital assets, and beyond.