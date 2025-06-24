10 high-potential startups pitching innovations in logistics, fintech, retail, renewable energy, EVs, and smart mobility

Raya Holding provides executive mentorship, commercial collaboration, and investment opportunities through its diverse investment portfolio

The Raya-GIZ partnership aims to empower youth and support the digital economy under the framework of the DevelopPPP program

Cairo, Egypt: Raya Holding for Financial Investments has officially launched the third and final cycle of its startup accelerator program, Raya FutureTECH, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), under the DevelopPPP program, an initiative by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) designed to foster impactful partnerships between the private sector and development efforts in emerging markets.

The Raya FutureTECH accelerator targets startups working in strategic sectors aligned with Raya’s areas of operation, including information technology, customer experience, logistics, fintech, retail, clean energy, and smart mobility. The program offers hands-on mentorship from Raya’s senior executives, proof of concept creation, opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders, and access to the group’s broad expertise and capabilities, helping entrepreneurs move from concept to real-world application and growth. This cycle kicked started in March, and over the past few months, all participating startups have received personalized one-on-one sessions and mentorship from experts at Raya Holding and specialists in their respective fields.

The final cycle concludes with a flagship pitching night, where 10 startups will present their innovative solutions to a jury including representatives from Raya Holding, GIZ. Winning startups will receive additional support and potential funding from Raya to continue developing their solutions and scale their impact, further reflecting Raya’s commitment to open innovation as a strategic tool for inclusive, sustainable growth. The Investment Readiness Program will support five winners from this cycle, offering both group and one-on-one guidance on financial modeling and valuation, while also connecting startups with potential customers, partners, and investors

Ahmed Khalil, CEO of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, stated:

"At Raya Holding, we believe that supporting startups is not just a social responsibility, it's a natural extension of our role as an investment company that places innovation at the core of its strategy. We open our doors to visionary founders, offering them the mentorship, collaboration, and even direct investment they need to grow. These new ideas don’t just enhance our investment portfolio, they fuel an entire ecosystem of progress. Our investment philosophy is clear: the future belongs to those we empower today."

He added, “While this may be the final cycle within our current partnership with GIZ, the journey of Raya FutureTECH continues. Our commitment to the entrepreneurial ecosystem remains strong, and we will keep supporting the next generation of founders through bold, future-focused initiatives that reflect Raya’s role as an active enabler of innovation and growth in Egypt.”

Sameh Hammad, Implementing Head of Project at GIZ Egypt, shared, “GIZ is a strong supporter of private businesses in emerging economies and markets with new technologies. By partnering through programmes like DeveloPPP for jobs, we help these businesses grow, create jobs, and boost economies. Our work with Raya on growth-stage scale-ups is one of three key initiatives to support startups at different stages.”

He continued, “With this programme, we've assisted 34 growing companies in tech sectors like agri-tech, logistics tech, e-commerce, and fintech. We've seen promising ideas from Egypt's startup scene, providing them with technical support, skills development, and networking opportunities. Our aim is to connect them with investment opportunities, helping them thrive and strengthening Egypt's tech and business landscape for the future.”

Participating Startups:

For Wheelz: A mobility tech platform that integrates real-time vehicle diagnostics, a centralized spare parts marketplace, and InsurTech solutions to reduce breakdowns, costs, and accidents.

A mobility tech platform that integrates real-time vehicle diagnostics, a centralized spare parts marketplace, and InsurTech solutions to reduce breakdowns, costs, and accidents. Tayara: Egypt’s first EV-Fleet-as-a-Service platform, transforming delivery fleets with affordable, eco-friendly electric bikes and inclusive rider services.

Egypt’s first EV-Fleet-as-a-Service platform, transforming delivery fleets with affordable, eco-friendly electric bikes and inclusive rider services. Nanovate: Builds AI-powered chat and voice agents that automate sales, support, and engagement across digital platforms with human-like fluency.

Builds AI-powered chat and voice agents that automate sales, support, and engagement across digital platforms with human-like fluency. Mezatech: Offers integrated retail, repair, refurbishment, and recycling solutions for tech devices, covering the full product lifecycle with dedicated brands.

Offers integrated retail, repair, refurbishment, and recycling solutions for tech devices, covering the full product lifecycle with dedicated brands. Card-Y: A cross-border virtual payment platform empowering individuals and businesses in Africa with seamless financial freedom.

A cross-border virtual payment platform empowering individuals and businesses in Africa with seamless financial freedom. EVRaid: Egypt’s first AI-driven EV powertrain manufacturer, developing high-performance, locally produced energy systems for electric vehicles.

Egypt’s first AI-driven EV powertrain manufacturer, developing high-performance, locally produced energy systems for electric vehicles. Oaaps: Simplifies logistics and customs operations by digitizing international trade processes, targeting e-commerce, factories, and global traders.

Simplifies logistics and customs operations by digitizing international trade processes, targeting e-commerce, factories, and global traders. WinFi: A cloud-first Wi-Fi solution enabling businesses to control their networks, gather customer insights, and unlock new engagement channels.

A cloud-first Wi-Fi solution enabling businesses to control their networks, gather customer insights, and unlock new engagement channels. TGS (The Green System): Tackles food security and climate change through year-round agricultural technology that ensures efficient, sustainable food production.

Tackles food security and climate change through year-round agricultural technology that ensures efficient, sustainable food production. Meyahh: A digital procurement platform transforming the water treatment supply chain by connecting contractors, distributors, and manufacturers in one ecosystem.

Launched in 2020 by Raya Contact Center (RCX), a portfolio company of Raya Holding. Raya FutureTECH joined the Global Accelerator Network (GAN) in 2021, granting Egyptian startups access to one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial communities. Since inception, the program has hosted 12 digital webinars, 6 hackathons, and 3 full acceleration cycles, leaving a tangible impact on Egypt’s innovation and startup landscape.