The partnership aims to establish a gold-standard model for equitable, technology-powered healthcare innovation, elevating both nations as co-architects of global health progress.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan – The Saudi Arabia Pavilion has welcomed Alfaisal University to Expo 2025 Osaka as it cements its role as Riyadh Health City’s academic catalyst and applied research engine by signing a landmark MoU with Japan’s MEDiDENT Co., Ltd.

The agreement accelerates the transformation of discoveries into deployable health solutions. Initial projects included in the MoU will include AI-driven diagnostics trials, immersive medical education modules, and faculty exchanges, which will commence at Alfaisal’s Health Innovation Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in late 2025. The partnership will advance:

Innovation Labs: Joint pilots in AI diagnostics, XR surgical training, 3D-printed biomaterials, and health-system digitalization.

Knowledge Exchange: Co-developed certification programs, workshops, and fellowship exchanges.

Ecosystem Growth: Cross-border incubation support for health-tech startups.

Technology Localization: Ethical adaptation of Japanese med-tech under SFDA governance.

Global Co-Discovery: Shared Research & Development in emerging health technologies.

The signing ceremony was attended by:

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan, and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion

Dr. Daisuke Tomita, President & CEO, MEDiDENT Co., Ltd. / President, JOHA

Ms. Noor A. Al Saadoun, Director, Health Innovation & Biotech Center, Alfaisal University

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhakim, Vice Director, MEDiDENT & JOHA / Nippon Medical School

Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal Binzagr, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan and the Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said, “In bringing together Saudi Arabia’s dynamic institutional vision with Japan’s globally revered expertise in precision medicine, technology integration, and multidisciplinary care models, this new alliance is anchored in a shared commitment to ethical, scalable innovation that addresses tangible clinical challenges while fostering inclusive progress.”

Ms. Noor Al Saadoun, Director of Health Innovation and Biotechnology at Alfaisal University, said: “Today isn’t just a signing—it’s a gravitational shift. When global innovators like Japan choose Riyadh as their primary partner, they validate what Vision 2030 engineered: a sovereign ecosystem where regulatory agility, integrated infrastructure, and unwavering national commitment converge. This MoU announcement is an invitation to the world to join the fastest-evolving tech landscape on Earth. To pioneers seeking impact at scale: Riyadh is no longer an option; it’s the destination."

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka continues its engaging business events program, which is designed to foster collaboration and forge global partnerships. Over 150 business events will take place throughout the six-month Expo at the Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, providing a strategic platform for multilateral engagement.

These business events will facilitate meaningful dialogue between stakeholders across key themes such as investment, sports, sustainability, and development, contributing to a shared vision for a better future. Each event is designed to bring together a wide spectrum of participants, from government representatives and business leaders. By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

About Alfaisal University

Founded in 2002, Alfaisal University is a non-for-profit NCAAA-accredited institution of higher education located on the historic grounds of the palace of His Majesty the Late King Faisal in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Each year, Alfaisal University graduates over 6000 students from more than 50 countries.

Alfaisal University is a nationally recognized leader in medical education and translational research, serving as a strategic architect of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare transformation. Through its governance roles on key health authorities, academic-industry pipelines, and flagship initiatives within Riyadh Health City, the University directly accelerates the Kingdom’s priorities: digitizing care, localizing medtech innovation, and cultivating a future-ready health workforce.

The University’s six colleges—Business, Engineering & Advanced Computing, Medicine, Science & General Studies, Pharmacy, and Law & International Relations—offer a wide range of undergraduate programs. Additionally, the institution provides postgraduate degrees in Business, Engineering, Nanoscience, Biomedical and Health Sciences.

About MEDiDENT & Japan Oral Health Association (JOHA)

MEDiDENT are pioneers in integrated oral-systemic healthcare models and multidisciplinary medical technology deployment, headquartered in Tokyo and founded in 2011. It pursues social well-being not only in Japan but also around the world through innovative collaboration between medical care and other industries. Through medical advances, MEDiDENT Co., Ltd supports people's physical and mental health, and contribute to people's rich lives in a wide range of fields, including education, culture, and sports.



Its mission is to create a "better tomorrow" for each patient through the provision of advanced medical care. It works with different industries to build a new stage for the future through innovation that goes beyond the boundaries of medicine.