Marks JINGDONG Property’s first development project in the UAE and boosts the region’s remarkable expansion in the e-commerce sector

JV enhances regional distribution capabilities and delivery times

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports announced a strategic joint venture with JINGDONG Property (JDP), the infrastructure arm of global e-commerce leader JD.com, to develop and operate advanced logistics facilities within Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ).

The strategic partnership will see the construction of two state-of-the-art warehouses, bonded and non-bonded, spanning a total gross floor area of over 70,000 sqm at the ADAFZ Logistics Park, marking JDP’s first development project in the UAE. The infrastructure investment is set to enhance cross-border e-commerce capabilities and strengthen e-commerce and specialised cargo logistics throughout the GCC and broader MENA region.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “This joint venture aligns seamlessly with Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global trade and logistics hub. By combining JDP's expertise in cutting-edge logistics infrastructure with our strategic location and capabilities, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem that will attract investment, create growth opportunities, and reinforce Abu Dhabi's role in global supply chains.”

JD.com, Inc ranked 47th on the Fortune Global 500 and listed on NASDAQ, has rapidly become a major player in global e-commerce. JD Property, established in 2012, is JD.com's dedicated infrastructure arm, with a portfolio of over 50 infrastructure projects across nine countries outside of China.

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports to jointly develop high-standard warehouse projects at the ADAFZ Logistics Park." said Cao Dong, Chief Executive Officer of JDP "This signing marks an important milestone for both sides, and we highly value the trust and support from our partner. We have great respect for the UAE market and are committed to bringing our expertise and resources to support the country’s logistics infrastructure development and e-commerce capabilities. Looking ahead, we are eager to deepen our collaboration, increase our investment, and work together towards long-term, mutually beneficial growth."

The new facility will leverage the strategic proximity to airport facilities and transport infrastructure to support multimodal logistics, boosting the region’s remarkable expansion in the e-commerce industry.

As a muti-sector free zone, ADAFZ offers a tailored-made commercial environment that attracts diversified private-sector investments. The joint venture is expected to drive significant mutual benefits, advancing Abu Dhabi's logistics sector and the Emirate’s broader economic diversification ambitions.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.