United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property portal, has unveiled the strongest quarterly performance ever recorded in Dubai’s real estate history. The second quarter of 2025 closed with 53,252 property sales transactions, representing a 22% year-on-year increase in volume and a 49% surge in value, reaching AED 184.3 billion.

This historic achievement builds on Q1’s robust performance, reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and attractive property markets amidst continued global economic volatility. The exceptional growth was driven by strong demand across both ready and off-plan properties, highlighting continued confidence from investors and end-users alike.

Existing / Ready Property Market Leads the Charge

Q2 2025 saw the ready property segment outperform all expectations, registering its highest-ever quarterly figures in both volume and value. This surge was likely fuelled by a growing shift from renting to owning, as escalating rental prices continue to drive residents toward homeownership.

22,975 ready transactions were recorded, up 33% from Q2 2024

Total value soared 62% year-on-year to reach AED 115.5 billion, compared to AED 71.3 billion a year earlier, marking a 32% increase in value and 15% increase in volume over the previous market peak

The segment contributed 43% of total market activity, reflecting a decisive shift from renting to owning, as rising rental prices continue to prompt long-term investment in homeownership

Off-Plan Market Hits New Heights

Dubai’s off-plan segment also posted stellar results, underlining sustained optimism in the emirate’s development pipeline.

Total value hit an all-time high of AED 68.8 billion, up 29% from AED 52.6 billion in Q2 2024, a 31% year-on-year increase, driven by strong long-term confidence among both home seekers and investors.

In terms of volume, the off-plan segment a 16% growth to 30,277 transactions, representing 57% of all Q2 transactions

The surge reflects growing appetite from both domestic buyers and international investors betting on Dubai’s long-term appreciation, regulatory stability, and global appeal

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder commented, “What continues to set the UAE apart is proactive governance, including agile policy making, updated licensing protocols, and tighter regulation around agent conduct and property advertising, all of which contribute to greater transparency, investor confidence and robust sectoral performance. As our data shows, the diversity of options in the property market today, especially across apartments, villas, and townhouses, reflects a healthy and active ecosystem, particularly in segments like villas and townhouses that have historically faced supply constraints. This balance between demand and inventory signals market maturity rather than oversupply.”

We’re especially energised by the launch of the First-Time Home Buyer Program, which aligns with Property Finder’s mission to ‘change living for good’ and empowers residents to move from renting to owning. Property Finder is proud to partner with Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to support this transition, a direct enabler of Dubai’s visionary 2040 Urban Master Plan that envisions a more inclusive, sustainable, and resident-centric future. As a lighthouse tech company in the region, Property Finder remains committed to equipping home seekers with real-time, reliable data and to guiding first-time buyers through one of the most important decisions of their lives with trust, clarity, and care.”

