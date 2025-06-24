Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and CS Group – part of Sopra Steria, the European tech leader – specialising in the design, development, and implementation of tactical communication solutions and information systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on an advanced tactical communications project.

Signed at the International Paris Airshow 2025 by Mr. Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, and Pierre Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of CS Group, the MoU lays the foundation for the integration of an operational command system with a tactical data network, enabling the development of a world-class sovereign solution.

EDGE’s Space & Cyber Technologies Cluster would lead the collaboration with CS Group to co-develop advanced technologies as part of a broader strategic initiative to strengthen multi-domain digital battlespace capabilities.

The MoU is the latest development in EDGE’s drive to develop and produce innovative and ultra-secure communication systems for armed forces, governments, and businesses seeking reliable and highly secure communication solutions in the most challenging operational environments.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About CS GROUP

As a designer, integrator, and operator of mission critical systems, CS GROUP, a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, operates in defense and security, space, aeronautics, and cybersecurity markets. CS Group is present in Europe, North America and the United Arab Emirates.

