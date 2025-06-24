Localization: Partnership to localize innovative ultrasound devices in Egypt to meet rising demand for high-quality healthcare.

Vision 2030 Alignment: Initiative supports Egypt’s goals of economic diversification, workforce development, and healthcare resilience, while fostering exports to African markets.

Cairo, Egypt: GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a global leader in medical technology and digital solutions, has partnered with Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population and the Egyptian Agency for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Management of Medical Technology (UPA) to establish a facility in Egypt for ultrasound devices.

This collaboration aims to elevate the quality of diagnostic care and support Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The new facility will localize and assemble ultrasound systems, addressing the growing needs of Egypt’s public and private healthcare sectors. The initiative supports Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification, job creation, and self-sufficiency in critical industries. The facility will also enable exports to African markets, positioning Egypt as a regional hub for medical technology.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health & Population in, said: “This partnership with GE HealthCare is a transformative step toward enhancing diagnostic services across Egypt. By producing ultrasound systems locally, we are strengthening our healthcare infrastructure, ensuring long-term resilience, and advancing Egypt’s Vision 2030. This initiative will deliver timely, accurate diagnostics to our citizens and create new opportunities for our workforce.”

Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement "UPA", said: “This collaboration marks a milestone in advancing Egypt’s medical technology capabilities. By supporting localization and exports of ultrasound systems, we are meeting domestic healthcare needs while establishing Egypt as a regional leader in medical innovation. This project aligns with Vision 2030 by driving job creation, skill development, and sustainable economic growth.”

Mohamed Haroun, General Manager for GE HealthCare Africa, said: “As a trusted partner of Egypt’s Ministry of Health, we are proud to contribute to Egypt’s healthcare transformation. This facility will equip healthcare providers with ultrasound technology, enabling early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. Through knowledge sharing and training, we are also empowering Egypt’s workforce, reinforcing our commitment to Vision 2030 and sustainable healthcare innovation.”

The initiative supports UPA’s mission to attract multinational companies and reduce reliance on imported medical devices, easing foreign exchange pressures. UPA will facilitate the factory’s setup and support GE HealthCare’s export efforts through official channels and regional exhibitions. The locally produced ultrasound systems will enhance diagnostic capabilities in Egypt’s healthcare facilities and address critical needs in neighboring African markets, generating foreign exchange earnings and strengthening Egypt’s economy.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

