AMMAN, JORDAN - (ACN Newswire) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's is preparing for the very first edition of the country's largest tech expo for start-ups, Jordan StartUp Expo 2022 (https://jordanstartupexpo.com), organised by The Future Event Media & Productions (https://thefuture-event.com), on 19-20 October 2022 at the St. Regis, Amman.
Jordan's start-up ecosystem being ranked 3rd in the Middle East & 64th Globally, this expo is bringing together the country's emerging yet innovative start-ups along with leading cutting-edge solution providers, Venture Capital firms, Angel Investors, Accelerators & Incubators. With 1600+ Attendees, 250+ Start-up Founders, 55+ Speakers and 30+ solution providers, this business expo is aimed to deconstruct the critical issues, grouped into key themes namely:
- Start-Up Development & Grass roots
- Performance, Technology & Data science
- Brand & Engagement
- Finance & Funding
Under the Patronage of The Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, along with the presence H.E. Mr. Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, there will be multiple attractions, such as Start-up Solutions Showcase, Start-up Awards, Government Participation, Investor Meetings, Pitch Competition, Hackathon, Demo Days and many more. To learn more about the two days of entrepreneurial knowledge and networking, visit: https://jordanstartupexpo.com/.
For more information, contact:
Jamal Alturaby
Email: jamal@thefuture-event.com
Less than a month to go for Jordan's largest tech expo for start-ups
1600+ Attendees, 250+ Start-up Founders, 55+ Speakers and 30+ solution providers
AMMAN, JORDAN - (ACN Newswire) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's is preparing for the very first edition of the country's largest tech expo for start-ups, Jordan StartUp Expo 2022 (https://jordanstartupexpo.com), organised by The Future Event Media & Productions (https://thefuture-event.com), on 19-20 October 2022 at the St. Regis, Amman.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.