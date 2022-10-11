Dubai, UAE: nybl, the science-based artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer, and Lenovo, the world’s fourth-largest PC maker, announced their global partnership at the Gitex Global that will marry software of the former with the hardware of the latter.

The 42nd edition of Gitex, touted as the world’s largest tech show, kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday and will run until Friday with a slate of major announcements happening on the first day of the event.

The agreement will ensure Lenovo’s Edge AI servers with hardware being complemented by software from the rising AI giant nybl. It marks the latest development in nybl building a comprehensive end-to-end AI ecosystem that enables anyone to connect to and analyze vast data sets in real-time without writing any code or relying on historical training data. It’s what nybl refers to as the democratization of AI, and it aligns perfectly with Lenovo’s vision of ‘Smarter technology for all.’

The partnership is aligned with efforts to support Lenovo AI Innovators – an ecosystem of AI partners focused on providing a one-stop shop for customers looking to deploy AI with confidence, and even more importantly, to scale AI in their businesses.

The partnership will allow Lenovo and nybl to create customised solutions in a customer-first approach, creating advanced AI ecosystems for a variety of use-case scenarios.

Lenovo comprises the biggest AI-hardware portfolio on the market – from workstations for data scientists to gateways for IoT, to powerful GPU-accelerated Edge servers all the way to high-performance computing. Lenovo has the highest number of supercomputers in the Fortune Global 500 list.

Nicholas Borsotto, Worldwide Manager for AI alliances at Lenovo, said: “Our focus is to assemble best-of-breed AI partners from around the world, supporting them in their journey to scale and collaborating to support our clients’ journey to scale AI in their companies. nybl stood out for the strength of their bespoke AI services, their level of expertise with Edge technology and real-life deployment, and the scale of their ambition to tackle global challenges using end-to-end AI solutions.”

Noor Alnahhas, CEO of nybl, said: “We want to be world leaders in AI platforms, tools and solutions. Having the right partners who are aligned is crucial. We fit exceptionally well with Lenovo across all three pillars. We see eye-to-eye on our vision for the industry and, as a result, we’ve hit the ground running, which has been very exciting. Lenovo’s Edge AI servers and our AI tools are a match made in heaven in terms of enabling robust, cost-effective performance.”

Nybl’s offerings focus on industries (including oil and gas; healthcare; physical and cyber-security; fintech; and retail) that have stringent data security and compliance requirements, meaning that many prefer not to deploy on cloud. The partnership between nybl and Lenovo allows for the on-premise deployment of AI solutions, providing a distinct competitive advantage.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for nybl to expand their AI ecosystem from a solutions perspective, as Alnahhas explains: “Through the partnership with Lenovo, we have been introduced to class-leading AI providers with whom we can partner to increase the capabilities of our ecosystem. We have perfected our platform-as-a-service and solution components, and adding functionality in a modular fashion allows us to give our customers the best-available AI ecosystem through a cost-effective model.”

The partnership has already begun to bear fruit, supporting the deployment of an oil and gas solution on Lenovo Edge servers, and a comprehensive AI-enabled security solution for facilities totalling 750,000m2.

In line with its work to support the UN SDG goals, nybl has also leveraged its AI using Lenovo Edge AI servers, managing air quality, energy usage and security to promote healthier, safer and more efficient facilities. Lenovo Edge AI is used to adapt the final product to the area-specific conditions of the individual user and to lower power consumption. Lenovo’s Edge servers are packaged as a full plug-and-play solution – which removes the need for a rack and auxiliary system setup.

Without Lenovo Edge, the end-user would have to install and configure every device to communicate and rely on cloud communication. Edge allows clients to deploy a self-configuring self-connecting system. This removes the need for security and technical deployment issues, thus allowing for cost savings on cloud, infrastructure and manpower.

About nybl

nybl is a technology development house driving digital transformation using real-time machine learning on an IoT platform. Their ‘Subject-Matter-Expert Machines’, built on a software platform, delivers real-time failure prediction, prescription, prevention and optimization; increasing efficiency and reducing cost. The power of AI is that it solves by helping brilliant people address our most pressing humanitarian, energy, scientific and sustainability challenges. The vision at nybl is to democratize AI, means building a world in which we can unlock the full depth and breadth of human potential and connection. There is no need to do everything to solve everything – we just need to work collectively and deliver just enough to put smart solutions in the world’s hands.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is one of the world's leading personal technology companies, producing innovative PCs and mobile internet devices. Now, #286 on fortune 500 list, Lenovo is the world's largest PC vendor and fourth-largest smartphone company. While the Lenovo brand came into existence only in 2004, the company started as Legend Holdings in 1984 from a guard house in China. The company was incorporated in Hong Kong in 1988 and would grow to be the largest PC makers in China. The name changed to Lenovo in 2004, and next year it acquired the former Personal Computer Division of IBM, the company that invented the PC industry in 1981.

Today, Lenovo is a US$47 billion personal technology company with more than 57,000 employees (including joint ventures) in more than 60 countries serving customers in more than 160 countries. Lenovo has major research and manufacturing centers in countries around the world.

