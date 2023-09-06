KSA: Alamar Foods, a Saudi-based leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform to drive personalized communication with its customers.

Alamar is pursuing an omnichannel strategy with a customer centric approach “In our endeavor towards direct marketing, engaging, and rewarding our customers based on their individual preferences, we have tied up with MoEngage. Through this program we aim to positively influence our customers' loyalty with the brands we operate in the Region”, said Shobhit Tandon, Group Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Alamar Foods.

To achieve this and analyze the impact of personalized communication, Alamar Foods will leverage MoEngage’s capabilities as a centralized customer engagement system for all communications. Furthermore, the brand will also leverage MoEngage’s capabilities to identify key customer segments that require dedicated action.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Alamar Foods and help them in their efforts to drive customer engagement with personalization. In today’s day and age, customer engagement and personalization has become a must-have attribute and Alamar Foods has been focusing on it from day zero”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, MoEngage.

About Alamar

Alamar Foods PJSC, headquartered in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) public company since August 2022 in the main market in Saudi Arabia, is a leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP Region). Over the last 30 years, Alamar Foods has developed a reputation as the foremost trusted QSR operator across the MENAP region powered by the latest technological and digital infrastructure to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Alamar operates 2 global brands: Domino’s (in the MENAP Region – with more than 600 stores) and Dunkin’ in Egypt and Morocco (with more than 50 stores).

www.alamar.com

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com