MLS Real Estate Technology was launched, which is regarded the first of its type in the Egyptian real estate market, and focuses on providing real estate services depending on technology to serve real estate companies and clients, either sellers or buyers, aiming to achieve two billion pounds out of sales in its first year.



Alaa Farouk, CEO of MLS Real Estate Technology, said that the company is a strong new entity that offers real and realistic offers to clients seeking to invest or own real estate, and the company's shareholders structure includes strong expertise, headed by Eng. Khaled Mamdouh, who has strong experience in the field of e-marketing that exceeds more than 15 years.



He explained that the company has a specialized real estate website, which is "Mls.eg" , that includes more than 400 projects in the Fifth Settlement, October, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, the Administrative Capital and the Red Sea, in addition to more than 50,000 real estate units between administrative, commercial, residential and coastal.



He pointed that the site includes a real estate digital platform designed according to the latest real estate marketing technology, which aligns with the state's plan for digital transformation and reliance on technology in all sectors, indicating that the company's idea Commensurate with the state's plan to launch smart and sustainable fourth generation cities.



He assured that the company has clear plans to deal with the problems facing developers and clients in real estate marketing, by relying on a well trained team, and the company aims to reach clients through the site's advanced search engines and artificial intelligence.



He added that real estate market is a strong market based on real demand, which supports the construction boom carried out by the state during the last 8 years and the inauguration of a generation of new cities, and offering promising investment opportunities for local and foreign investors, all of which are elements that distinguished it as the best compared to other markets.



He revealed the company's expansion plan in all governorates due to the great urban development it is witnessing, as targeting to reach15 branches soon, as the company currently owns 3 branches in Nasr City, Fifth Settlement and Maadi, and targeting to serve the client through providing the appropriate real estate unit, whether the goal is for investment or housing.

