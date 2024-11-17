DOHA, Qatar: Senyar Trading & Distribution Company and Al Baladi Holding have announced the launch of their strategic partnership under the name of 'Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding'. The launch ceremony was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding, and Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Attiyah, Chairman of Al Baladi Holding. This partnership aims to provide added value to the Qatari and regional markets, and to enhance the role of Qatari companies in supporting and developing the local economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Within this partnership, a strong economic icon was established under the name 'Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding Group', capable of implementing huge projects across the MENA region in a number of different vital sectors, especially livestock and agricultural production projects, which contributes to supporting food security and enhancing livestock in a sustainable manner. In addition, the retail sector constitutes a significant part of the Company's activities.

Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding Group Holding includes Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding LLC, based in Qatar, Al Faisal Al Baladi Group for Malls Management and Operations, based in Egypt, and Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding, based in the Sultanate of Oman. As well as livestock and agricultural production, these companies will operate in several diverse sectors including distribution and wholesale, manufacturing, hospitality and hotels, restaurants, food and beverages, with the retail sector also constituting a significant area of focus. Through these activities, they will seek to meet the growing demand for innovative products and solutions, while supporting sustainable economic development in Qatar and the region.

Commenting on this announcement, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding, stated: "I am pleased to witness the formation of this strategic partnership that represents the development of the private sector in Qatar and enhances its ability to compete through cooperations built on solid foundations. This partnership is a realization of Qatar Vision 2030 of empowering the private sector and enhancing its contribution to the local economy. I wish both parties success in this promising partnership."

Mr Mohammed Abdullah Al Attiyah, Chairman of Al Baladi Holding and Chairman of Al Faisal Al Baladi, said: "We are delighted with this cooperation which opens new horizons for growth and expansion. Al Baladi Holding has achieved remarkable successes in recent years, and this partnership comes to underpin our position in the market and expand the scope of our activities. We hope that Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding will contribute to the development of successful and innovative projects that will be a source of pride for everyone."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding, added: "We share common goals, integrated resources, and expertise with Al Baladi Holding. Through this partnership, we will achieve integration and synergy in diverse businesses to maximize value for all parties, including consumers and investors, which will benefit all stakeholders and contribute to achieving a positive impact across every level."

Mr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Attiyah, Vice Chairman of Al Baladi Holding, said: "Undoubtedly, the stability of the Qatari economy, the diversity of investment opportunities, and the positive business environment, have all contributed to Al Baladi Holding's market leading position. We look forward to this partnership with confidence in its promise to help build a bright future"

Mr. Tarek Mahmoud Al Sayed, Board Member of Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding, added: "Food security projects hold special importance, especially in their comprehensive and sustainable concept, which constitute an essential part of our future strategy. We seek to play a pivotal role in the region through livestock and agricultural production projects, as we currently own a number of livestock and agricultural production companies in Qatar and Oman, and we plan to expand and launch new projects in a number of countries in the region and North Africa. This will support Al Faisal Al Baladi in becoming a leading company in achieving food security at the regional level."

Mr Hany Al Sayyadi, CEO and Board Member of Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding, concluded by saying: "This partnership strengthens our diversified investment portfolio and facilitates the expansions of our presence in regional and global markets. Our vision is to achieve a strong presence in the Middle East region, by focusing on innovation and quality in all our sectors. This partnership is a natural extension of the vision of both companies to enhance economic integration and contribute to driving development in Qatar and the region."

Al Faisal Al Baladi plans to expand its business activities in regional and global markets, by utilizing the diverse investment opportunities represented by the manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors. The Group's current portfolio includes more than 30 leading companies in their fields, including Al Baladi and Al Baladi Express Markets, Al Wajba Dairy and Juice Factory, City Limousine Company, in addition to a number of restaurants and companies in the food sector, and many others.