Dubai, UAE: Dubai Properties today announced the launch of La Tilia, the latest phase of Villanova community in Dubailand. This release of three- and four-bedroom townhouses in Villanova provides new residential lifestyle opportunities within a gated community environment.

La Tilia introduces the first-ever G+2 townhouses within Villanova, offering a diverse range of three- and four-bedroom homes in both G+1 and G+2 configurations. These exceptionally spacious residences, ranging from 2,354 to 3,158 square feet, feature floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple balconies that seamlessly connect indoor living with the verdant outdoor surroundings. The contemporary, vertical design provides three levels of elegant living space, tailored to the needs of larger families seeking a harmonious blend of serene community living and modern convenience.

La Tilia builds upon the community's established foundation, further integrating its connectivity with expansive green open spaces. The meticulously crafted masterplan centres around a gated townhouse community embracing a lush green park, fostering a true sense of belonging and providing a tranquil escape from the urban bustle. The design prioritises privacy and comfort, ensuring open space between homes, with landscaped buffers providing an atmosphere of peace and spaciousness.

La Tilia will feature a range of amenities, designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. These include a resort-style lagoon pool with gently sloping, beach-like edges, a vibrant destination play area, multi-purpose courts, padel courts, football fields, dedicated jogging and cycling paths and well-equipped fitness areas. Thoughtfully designed pedestrian pathways, lined with lush landscaping, weave through the community, creating green corridors that encourage interaction and leisurely strolls.

The architectural design of the townhouses seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with suburban charm. The façades exude grandeur with clean lines and contemporary finishes, while the back of the homes open onto private gardens overlooking the central park and lagoon pool, offering a tranquil oasis for relaxation and recreation.

Dubai Properties is a leading real estate master developer within the United Arab Emirates that specialises in delivering communities that enrich the lives of residents. Situated in Dubailand, Villanova is a master community that is designed with the needs of families in mind. It comprises villas and townhouses that provide a community feeling with a range of convenient amenities.

For the video: Introducing La Tilia at Villanova