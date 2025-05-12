Dubai developer Sobha Realty has launched Sobha Central on Sheikh Zayed Road, a project comprising six luxury high-rise residential towers.



The development will house 1,225 dwellings, comprising one and two bedrooms.



The first tower is slated for delivery in December 2029, the developer said in a statement.



The six towers will be linked by an elevated circulation path that connects residents to an array of indoor amenities - including the gym, theatre and clubhouse. This pathway will extend to select lift cores, offering direct internal access to a shopping mall, restaurants, supermarkets, and a Grand Hall.



Residents will have access to over 250,000 sq. ft. of open space, with sky-level amenities such as landscaped terraces, infinity pools, wellness lounges, and recreational decks.

Marina, JLT and surrounding corridors among Dubai’s most resilient sub-markets recorded rental yields of 7 percent to 10 percent and consistent capital appreciation, Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said in the statement.



Sobha Central will incorporate eco-smart solutions such as double-glazed façades, energy-efficient HVAC systems, EV charging stations, and advanced district cooling.

The statement didn't disclose project name, construction details, financials or location.

In February 2023, Sobha Realty and DMCC had signed an agreement to launch a luxury mixed-use development in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district.

