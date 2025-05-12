Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar and New York-listed Hilton have agreed to develop the first Waldorf Astoria Residences on Yas Island.



The branded residential project will come up along the Yas Links Golf Course, which hosts the Abu Dhabi Championship, the developer said in a statement on Monday. It will comprise furnished apartments and penthouses.

The region is witnessing high demand for luxury-branded residences, said Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, Hilton. Sales will start in the coming weeks, Aldar said.



No project financial and construction timelines were disclosed.

