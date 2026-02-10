Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Kumulus Water and the CMA CGM Group launched a long-term CSR collaboration aimed at providing safe, reliable, and easy access to drinking water for children in selected schools in Saudi Arabia, where access to dependable water infrastructure remains a challenge.

The partnership was officially launched during a signing ceremony held on 29 January 2026 at the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), in the presence of H.E. Mr Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim President of the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), alongside representatives from Kumulus Water, CMA CGM Group, and local stakeholders.

Over a two-year period, the deployment of 30 Kumulus solutions will generate measurable environmental and social impact. The initiative is expected to avoid more than 10 tonnes of plastic waste and 40 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, while preserving groundwater resources through decentralized, on-site water production. By producing water based on actual needs, the project strengthens local water security. Socially, it will provide access to clean drinking water for approximately 1,000 children, producing over 220,000 liters of water and reducing the time spent fetching or transporting drinking water.

In many of these areas, access to drinking water is irregular, logistically complex, or dependent on bottled water deliveries. By producing water directly from the air, the initiative provides a simple, autonomous, and continuous source of potable water, allowing schools to meet children’s daily hydration needs safely, consistently, and with dignity.

Beyond immediate access to water, the initiative is designed to strengthen long-term self-reliance within communities, reduce operational constraints linked to water supply, and significantly limit reliance on single-use plastic bottles, generating lasting social and environmental benefits.

The locations selected for deployment were identified in coordination with the Sekaya Charitable Foundation, ensuring that solutions are implemented where water access challenges are most acute and where the impact for children is highest.

“Access to safe drinking water should never be a daily concern for anyone,” said Iheb Triki, CEO and Co-founder of Kumulus Water. “By enabling schools to produce their own drinking water on site, this project delivers a practical and reliable solution to a critical need. Beyond hydration, it supports health, learning conditions, and long-term self-reliance for school communities. Launching this initiative alongside CMA CGM and the Sekaya Charitable Foundation reflects a shared commitment to turning innovation into tangible impact for those who need it most. We are also very thankful to the Saudi Water Authority for their continuous support in bringing Kumulus technology to the regions that need it the most”

By operating without plastic packaging or connection to water networks, Kumulus’ atmospheric water systems offer a low-impact and resilient alternative to traditional water supply methods. Over the duration of the project, the initiative is expected to eliminate tens of thousands of single-use plastic bottles, while guaranteeing a consistent and local source of safe drinking water for communities.

“Addressing water scarcity is both a global challenge and a national priority for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a country of long-standing importance to CMA CGM. It is thus essential that we take action where our work connects with the needs of local communities. This project is a practical step toward providing sustainable and innovative solutions in the areas that need them most. It also reflects our long-term commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and to building strong, value-driven partnerships across the Kingdom,” said Mounir Sleiman, General Manager of CMA CGM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration forms part of CMA CGM’s broader commitment to social responsibility and community investment in the regions where it operates, supporting practical, scalable solutions that contribute to sustainable development and stronger local resilience.

About Kumulus Water

Kumulus Water is a Paris-based climate-tech company designing atmospheric water generators that transform air into safe, clean drinking water. Operating off-grid and without a need for an existing water infrastructure, Kumulus solutions are deployed across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, serving schools, businesses, and communities in water-stressed regions.

About CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, true to its corporate Purpose, we imagine better ways to serve a world in motion.

Present in 177 countries, it employs 160,000 people, of which nearly 6,000 in Marseilles where its head office is located.

The world's 3rd largest shipping company, CMA CGM, serves more than 420 ports across 5 continents with a fleet of over 650 vessels. In 2024, CMA CGM carried over 23 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. Its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, one of the world's top five players, operates 1,000 warehouses and handled 15 million shipments in 2024. CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the Group's air freight division, will operate a fleet of 6 cargo aircraft by 2025.

CMA Media, France’s 3rd largest private media group, includes RMC-BFM and several national and regional press titles (La Tribune Dimanche, La Tribune, La Provence and Corse Matin), as well as the social media outlet Brut.

Committed to energy transition, the CMA CGM Group is aiming for Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

The CMA CGM Foundation provides humanitarian aid in crisis situations and is committed to education for all and equal opportunities throughout the world. To date, the CMA CGM Foundation has transported 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid to 100 countries and supported over 550 educational projects.

cmacgm-group.com

For more information on Kumulus, please contact :

Neena Punnen

Email: neena@plus.vc

Or

contact@kumuluswater.com

www.kumuluswater.com