UAE — Khaleej Times today announced that nominations are now open for the KT+150 List 2026, the second annual edition of its flagship editorial franchise celebrating the most exciting young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers from across the UAE and wider region.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural year, KT +150 List is fast becoming one of the region’s most dynamic and credible recognitions for emerging business talent. The 2026 list will once again be editorially led, independently judged, reinforcing its position as an authoritative platform for discovering and celebrating the founders, builders and bold thinkers shaping the future.

Nominations are now open to individuals who are creating impact across industries, challenging convention, and building businesses, ideas and movements with the potential to define the next chapter of growth in the region.

Most categories from last year's premier KT+150 List remain unchanged, but Khaleej Times is transitioning to three new, exciting categories that reflect the contemporary values of both Gen Z and the United Arab Emirates:

E-commerce: Young people forging new paths in online business, whether as startup founders up-and-comers for established regional brands.

Tourism & Hospitality: Gen Z contributors to one of the UAE's fastest growing and critical sectors.

Cultural Impact: From curators in museums and preservers of UAE's historical heritage to live performers and traditional artists, these trailblazers add to the country's rich cultural tapestry

The Class of 2026 will be selected by Khaleej Times editorial panel, alongside a group of category judges, with honorees to be revealed later in the year. The selected list makers will then be convened at the KT+150 Summit in December 2026, bringing together an influential community of rising leaders, industry voices, judges and partners.

Over the summer, Khaleej Times will also announce the 2026 judging panel and a series of marketing partnerships around the KT+150 Summit, further growing what is becoming a vibrant and carefully curated community of up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

“KT +150 List was created to spotlight the ambition, creativity and resilience of a new generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers who are building the future of this region,” said Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer, Khaleej Times. “What matters most to us is that this is a genuine editorial franchise — independent, rigorous and focused on merit. It is not a commercial ranking; it is a recognition of people whose ideas, businesses and leadership are making a real mark.”

Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer, Khaleej Times, added: “The response to the first edition of KT+150 List showed just how much appetite there is for a platform that champions emerging talent with credibility and reach. As we open nominations for 2026, we are excited to deepen this community, expand our partnerships and continue building what we believe is one of the UAE’s most exciting and relevant lists for rising entrepreneurs and business innovators.”

As part of the 2026 franchise, KT+150 List will continue to evolve as more than a list — serving as a year-round platform for storytelling, recognition, networking and thought leadership around the region’s next generation of business talent.

About Khaleej Times:

Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. L.L.C is the publishing house of the United Arab Emirates’ first and leading English daily, the Khaleej Times, widely recognized as the most respected English-language news organisation in the region. The newspaper has been published continually since April 1978.

Launched in 1997, Khaleej Times is the leading English digital news platform in the UAE. Combined with growing audiences on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and YouTube, Khaleej Times reaches 108.9 million individuals through digital channels monthly. For more info, visit www.khaleejtimes.com