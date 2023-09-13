Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce the successful handover of a complex dry gas metering solution for a leading national oil company in the Middle East. With an increasingly responsible approach to energy and resource efficiency, the meterology experts were able to deliver a system encompassing all hardware and software aspects that ultimately generates more revenue for the end user by significantly reducing previously wasted materials.

In close partnership with Abu Dhabi-based technology integrators Aber Ahmed Equipment Est. (ABEST), KROHNE were able to deliver on the key aspects of the brief holistically. The 102-year-old company’s discerning client base expects high-quality, reliable measurement solutions across industries and the Middle East team with decades of oil and gas expertise in the field were able to handle the complexities mandated.

AGA9-compliant metering skids for billing of gas supply to a processing facility

Development of analyzer house with chromatographs, analyzer management and flow computers

Seamless project management from engineering, testing, commissioning and training support all from one source

“KROHNE’s reputation for customer service excellence and complex solution project management and delivery is our competitive advantage, built on top of the high quality reliability everyone expects of our product portfolio. Energy and resource efficiency is top of the agenda for our valued customers especially in the run up to COP28. We pride ourselves on providing consultancy towards a better overall product lifetime value for our customers, allowing them to invest sustainably today to benefit in the years to come from overall lower maintenance and downtime costs. This is how we deliver sustainable and measurable business value through partnership,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

“Working alongside world-leading technology solution partners like KROHNE is refreshing and gives our customer base confidence to request increasingly complex systems in order to be more responsible and also profitable. This is a long-term commitment from all parties, with the necessary service support on hand, offering peace of mind and value for money,” added Muthu Govindan, MD of Aber Ahmed Equipment Est.

Detailed information on the dry gas metering solution can be found here: https://krohne.com/en/applications/fiscal-metering-dry-natural-gas-mixture

Full video walk through of full solution is available upon request.

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

Visit http://www.abest.ae/ for more information.

