Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced the launch of Korn Ferry Talent Suite, a first-of-its-kind technology platform, powered by 50 years of the firm’s proprietary performance IP and data. The new offering combines a powerful set of talent applications built on a single SaaS technology platform.

“Talent Suite is a substantial differentiator and will elevate our firm as we seamlessly bring the breadth and depth of our worldclass talent capabilities and assets to global organizations,” said Mathias Herzog, President of Korn Ferry’s Global Technology Practice and Leader of the firm’s Digital Solution. “This new technology platform takes all of Korn Ferry’s foundational assets and solutions that permeate everything our firm offers and everything we know about people and makes it accessible for our clients and our consultants at scale.”

More than a delivery system, Talent Suite embeds Korn Ferry’s talent IP, data, advanced analytics and AI into client workflows and supports scalable, enterprise-wide deployment. Through Talent Suite, all of Korn Ferry’s products such as Architect, Assess, Pay, Recruit, Sell and more can be deployed in an organization’s environment through subscription- and license-based offerings. In addition, Talent Suite can be embedded broadly into Korn Ferry’s Solutions as the firm’s consultants work with global organizations to deliver engagements.

The new platform provides one clear view of people and how they impact business outcomes. Talent Suite ensures every talent decision is connected, grounded in science, and aligned to the outcomes that matter most to a business, eliminating the guesswork and bringing clarity to what’s working, what’s missing, and what to do next.

“In one of the world’s fastest-moving regions, standing still is not an option. By putting our clients and partners at the center of everything we do, we are taking the next steps to help them move faster, go further, and unlock their full potential.” said Jonathan Holmes, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Korn Ferry.

The applications in Talent Suite identify skills and development gaps across the entire workforce and help companies close these gaps with precise talent actions, from hiring, developing, coaching and moving talent where it’s needed most. Talent Suite ties pay, performance, and potential together to deliver fairer, more confident decisions that drive results.

For more information about Talent Suite and how it can support organizations in the Middle East, visit www.kornferry.com.

