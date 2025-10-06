Lagos – In a landmark step towards Africa’s digital and climate future, K’omani Energies B.V., a Netherlands-based company recognized as one of the leading companies in renewable-powered infrastructure, and Africai, a pan-African platform for AI governance and policy, have signed an agreement to establish the Pan-African Green AI Alliance.

The agreement, concluded on September 26, 2025, commits both organizations to developing the continent’s first integrated framework that combines clean energy infrastructure with responsible AI governance.

A Shared Vision for Africa’s Green AI Future

The Pan-African Green AI Alliance is built on a dual-pillar strategy. K’omani Energies will provide renewable-powered energy storage systems, sovereign data centers, and GPU compute clusters across Africa, while Africai will lead the development of governance, policy, and adoption frameworks to ensure AI is ethical, sovereign, and inclusive. Together, the Alliance aims to help Africa harness over $1 trillion in projected AI-driven economic value by 2030, while promoting digital sovereignty and climate alignment.

Early Actions Toward Impact

The Alliance will take immediate actions to advance its mission. Lagos will be established as the first Green AI hub, powered by 500MW of renewable energy, while the partners will publish a joint policy paper titled “Green AI for Africa.” The Alliance will engage with the African Union, AfDB, Smart Africa, and national governments, and roll out an adoption roadmap featuring pilot projects in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Africa.

Leadership Perspectives on the Alliance

The leaders of the Pan-African Green AI Alliance shared their statements on the significance of this partnership. Olusegun Paul Andrew, Chief Executive of K’omani Energies B.V., said:

“This partnership ensures that Africa’s AI future is powered by clean energy and firmly under African ownership. With Africai, we are bridging the gap between hardware and governance to deliver real value to our people.”

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Executive Chairman of Africai, added:

“The Green AI Alliance reflects Africa’s right to shape its digital destiny. By combining K’omani’s infrastructure with Africai’s governance mission, we are creating a model of ethical, sovereign, and sustainable AI that the world can learn from.”

The Alliance will also mobilize investment from sovereign wealth funds, DFIs, and climate finance institutions to guarantee African equity and participation. Expansion hubs are planned for Nairobi, Accra, and Kigali, positioning Africa as the first continent where AI is powered predominantly by renewable energy.

