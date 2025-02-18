One of the most prestigious global technology expos, bringing together companies operating in the technology sector in the Middle East.

Riyadh — Attending the event alongside KoçDigital, its subsidiary specializing in data science, artificial intelligence, and analytics, KoçSistem showcased its cutting-edge domestic technologies, ranging from digital publishing to cybersecurity.

Expanding to the Middle East: KoçSistem’s Strategic Move

Aiming to expand its leadership in technology from Turkey to the Middle East, KoçSistem has established an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, strengthening its partnerships and export connections in the region. As part of this initiative, the company participated in LEAP 2025, held from February 9-12.

Bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders from the tech world, LEAP 2025 focused on future trends and digital transformation technologies. The expo featured discussions on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

KoçSistem, which participated alongside KoçDigital, attracted significant interest from visitors for its advanced technology solutions and innovations.

During LEAP 2025, KoçSistem and ACES signed a strategic partnership for the Pixage digital publishing solution. With the agreement signed by KoçSistem CEO Mehmet Ali Akarca and ACES CEO Dr. Akram Aburas, Pixage will now be used in hospitals, airports, and sports facilities across Saudi Arabia.

Akarca: "We Are Strengthening Our Competitive Edge in the Region"

Speaking at the expo, KoçSistem CEO and Vice Chairman of KoçDigital Mehmet Ali Akarca emphasized the company’s strategic vision:

"At KoçSistem, we are committed to expanding into the Middle East market and bringing our leadership in Turkey to the region through strong partnerships and active participation in key industry events. Attending expos like LEAP plays a crucial role in strengthening our international competitiveness and expanding our market presence. This year, we showcased our cutting-edge technology solutions and evaluated collaboration opportunities with other regional technology companies and institutions."

"During our meetings at the expo, we took significant steps toward potential partnerships and export agreements. One of the key milestones was our strategic partnership with ACES, a leading Saudi Arabian communications and electronics systems company, for our digital publishing solution, Pixage. We will continue to strengthen our regional presence through such strategic collaborations and showcase Turkey’s capabilities in advanced technology on a global scale.”

With its long-standing presence in the industry, KoçSistem focuses on integrating advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT into practical solutions for various sectors. As part of its export strategy, the company continues to expand its expertise in strategic regions through international partnerships. These efforts aim to support both its market presence and broader economic growth.

For detailed information:

Communication Partner Agency

Esra Sunman

esrasunman@cpartner.com.tr