Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge Group Consulting, a regional subsidiary of “Nema Education” and a pioneer in training, development, and strategic consulting, offering solutions to organisations and individuals in the Middle East and North Africa, has launched its innovative digital learning platform, eduZ. Built to provide customised and high-quality solutions, the platform is designed to help businesses and governmental institutions in the region achieve their goals and overcome their most pressing challenges. Further, it offers training solutions that are tailored to address the specific business needs based on thorough analysis of the company’s vision and mission statements as well as its training objectives before designing an interactive learning experience guaranteed to achieve optimal outcomes.

eduZ, the multilingual digital learning platform, provides prestigious companies in the region with a vast range of exclusive training solutions spanning from leadership development trainings to digital transformation programmes, which are offered in collaboration with top-tier international business schools, including Columbia Business School, the Wharton Business School, Stanford University, the Rotman School of Management, and IE Business School.

Additionally, the platform offers a host of training programmes that were developed in partnership with world-class industry experts, including Marshall Goldsmith, the American author and world-renowned executive coach, Martin Lindstrom, the Danish author and global thought leader, Peter Fisk, the acclaimed global trailblazer and bestselling author, Mark Esposito, the professor of Business and Economics at Hult International Business School, Andrew Kakabadse, professor of International Management Development at Cranfield University, and many other acclaimed thought leaders in training and organisational development. Accessible from anywhere around the world, the platform covers a wide range of programmes from metaverse and sustainability to training and strategic planning.

In line with its vision of providing distinctive training solutions in the region, Knowledge Group Consulting, formerly known as Knowledge Group, has recently rebranded in a step that reflects the Group’s continuous efforts to add new solutions to its portfolio, enhance business performance and excellence in providing training and consulting solutions. The Group adopted a new tagline “Upskill. Grow. Lead” and continues to provide high-quality learning and training solutions that suit the needs of its clients.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Knowledge Group Consulting said: “The future of education hinges on our ability to utilise technology to create customised and comprehensive learning experiences that enable organisations to remain up to date with today’s fast-paced changes, while maintaining competitive edge and precedence in their fields of speciality. Our vision at Knowledge Group Consulting rests on offering the best innovative solutions for companies and individuals that will effectively contribute to the social and economic development in the region. To translate this vision into reality, we have partnered with renowned international experts in training and consulting. The Group has been successful in providing its services to many businesses and organisations, private and public, around the world and has contributed to consolidating its position as one of the most important players in areas of professional and technical skill-building for the workforce in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group Consulting said “The launch of eduZ, the innovative digital learning platform, marks another significant step towards providing companies with training solutions focused on current, emerging, and futuristic fields, accessible from anywhere, at any time. At Knowledge Group Consulting, we emphasise the importance of providing innovative training solutions especially tailored to address the needs of our clients in the region. Our approach is guaranteed to achieve success for our clients through performance enhancement, talent empowerment and enabling access to solutions that keep up with the changes in the region.

The launch of the platform is a strategic move towards achieving the vision of Knowledge Group Consulting to become the leading provider of cutting-edge learning and training solutions, and to contribute to the sustainable social and economic development in the region.

Aiming to provide companies with solutions that address their business requirements and needs while contributing to the region’s development, Knowledge Group Consulting has accomplished many milestones over the years, including training more than 160,000 employees in more than 19 countries around the world. Further, it has succeeded in establishing partnerships with more than 600 clients in the region and has collaborated with nearly 400 international experts and trainers, while extending to include more than 17 sectors.

About Knowledge Group Consulting

Knowledge Group Consulting is a regional leader, with extensive experience supporting and reinforcing the operational capabilities of the Middle East and North Africa region's workforce and its private and public organisations. Through our solutions in Training & Development, Consulting, Special Projects, and Outsourcing, Knowledge Group Consulting has built a vast range of services to support our clients' individual requirements. We are agile in the way we apply this knowledge and create solutions, utilising the full breadth of our unique experience to craft a bespoke solution that exceeds expectations. Our expert faculty and staff of more than 200 deliver serious industry and regional experience, while we also draw in the best of the world's knowledge through partnership with select international education and consulting companies, alongside more than 400 global associates with specialist expertise. This means we can draw on a vast knowledge base wherever we operate to deliver highly professional solutions for our clients.

