Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Lottery operated by The Game LLC is proud to announce its acceptance as a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA). This achievement marks a significant step forward in the organization’s international positioning and reinforces its dedication to the highest global standards of integrity, responsible gaming, and corporate responsibility.

The WLA membership provides The Game LLC with access to a globally recognized framework for supporting current operations, enabling collaboration with more than 150 government-authorized lotteries and over 70 associated suppliers worldwide, and facilitating access to global best practices in responsible gaming, security, innovation, combating illegal operators, and maintaining integrity in sport.

“Becoming a WLA member is a proud milestone for The UAE Lottery, which is committed to operational excellence, innovation in player experience, and advancing the regional regulated gaming sector,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC. “We are focused on delivering a world-class lottery experience within the Gulf region, while remaining aligned with the values the WLA upholds.”

"As the internationally recognized body representing the interests of state-authorized lotteries and state-licensed sports betting operators, the WLA is dedicated to advancing integrity, security, and responsible gaming practices across the global regulated lottery and sports betting sector. The UAE Lottery's acceptance as a member highlights the effectiveness of our efforts to facilitate the development of a commercial regulated gaming sector specifically tailored for the UAE, while positioning the country as a proactive contributor to the WLA's global collaboration initiatives," said Kevin Mullally, CEO of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

Launched in November 2024, The UAE Lottery is the country’s first and only federally licensed lottery and the first of its kind in the Gulf region. It is operated by The Game LLC and licensed by the GCGRA.

Full WLA membership underscores The Game LLC’s commitment to building a secure, future-ready, and globally connected lottery, establishing a strong foundation for long-term success. At the heart of The UAE Lottery’s mission is a dedication to responsible gaming. The organization is committed to enhancing the entertainment landscape in the UAE by enriching the player experience, implementing robust responsible gaming measures, and delivering socially responsible initiatives that benefit the community.

About The UAE Lottery:

The UAE Lottery is the United Arab Emirates’ first and only federally licensed lottery and the first of its kind in the Gulf region. It is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and operated by The Game LLC (The Game). The UAE Lottery prioritizes responsible gaming practices while offering an unprecedented lottery experience in the UAE.

As the operational entity behind The UAE Lottery, The Game adheres to the GCGRA’s directives, regulations, and technical standards. Only residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate.

About The Game L.L.C.:

Game LLC is an innovative entertainment company and part of the Momentum Group in Abu Dhabi, which is focused on redefining the UAE’s commercial gaming industry. Appointed in July 2024 as the official licensed operator of the UAE Lottery, The Game specializes in developing and operating lottery games and culturally relevant gaming products while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants in the UAE.