Jeddah, Saudi Arabia / London, United Kingdom — Genesis Energy Holding (“GENESIS”), a leading Pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, and Desert Technologies Industries Factory CJSC (“D-T”), a global leader in smart solar infrastructure headquartered in Saudi Arabia, have formally signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement during the 27th Africa Energy Forum (AEF 2025)—the continent’s premier platform for energy investment and collaboration.

This agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) established between both companies earlier in the year in Dubai, executed by Desert Technologies’ CEO, Khaled Sharbatly and GENESIS’ Chairman, Akinwole II Omoboriowo. The MOU laid the foundation for this strategic partnership, focused on the joint development and deployment of clean energy solutions across Africa which will also include strategic financing under the partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, GENESIS’s Solar and Storage products subsidiary company will serve as D-T’s Preferred Partner for the African market, working to distribute and implement high-efficiency Solar PV and Battery Storage Systems, with a strong emphasis on mini-grid and utility-scale solutions. The signing ceremony at AEF underscores both companies’ commitment to forging high-impact partnerships that align with Africa’s electrification goals and global sustainability priorities.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chairman of Genesis Energy Holding, Mr. Akinwole II Omoboriowo, “this collaboration with Desert Technologies marks a significant step in GENESIS’s sustained upward trajectories mission to expand access to clean, reliable power across Africa. By leveraging D-T’s innovative solar products and our extensive experience in developing, financing and deploying sustainable energy infrastructure, we are not just providing power; we are empowering communities, fostering economic growth, and accelerating the continent’s transition towards a cleaner, more resilient energy landscape. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to closing Africa's energy gap and delivering impactful change.”

Speaking on the Partnership, Khaled Sharbatly, Chief Executive Officer, Desert Technologies, “this strategic partnership with GENESIS marks a new chapter in D-T’s mission to expand Saudi innovation into high-impact global markets. By combining our smart infrastructure solutions with GENESIS’s proven development platform, we are laying the groundwork for a long-term alliance that will accelerate Africa’s clean energy transformation—one project, one community at a time.”

D-T brings to the collaboration its Sahara solution—a rapidly deployable, containerised solar power system—and its experience in implementing mini-grid projects designed to serve off-grid and remote communities. These technologies provide reliable, clean power in areas historically underserved by national utilities, which can be deployed to address the needs of over 600 million people living without electricity across the continent.

“Our collaboration with GENESIS reinforces Desert Technologies’ commitment to developing practical, scalable solutions for energy access across Africa,” said Haytham Abdo, General Manager | Development, Desert Technologies. “By combining our Sahara and mini-grid systems with GENESIS’s execution capabilities, we are creating the foundation for long-term, sustainable energy independence in communities that need it most.”

GENESIS, with a project pipeline exceeding 4.5 GW and over 458 MW in operation and under implementation, brings a deep understanding of market development, financing, and infrastructure delivery. The two (2) companies will also explore project-specific joint ventures and financing models, including Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and access to credit facilities through Saudi EXIM Bank and other Saudi export agencies.

“We are proud to partner with Desert Technologies as their preferred distributor. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and scalable energy solutions that meet the growing demand for renewables in emerging markets.” This partnership goes beyond technology, it’s about collaboration, local empowerment, and the shared belief that clean energy should be accessible to all.” Michelle Okoyomo, Vice President, Client Coverage (Investor Relations and Strategic Partnerships) at GENESIS.

A joint working group will oversee the implementation of the partnership, ensuring timely execution, transparency, and alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The agreement further reflects the spirit of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Africa’s ambitions for clean energy transformation.

About GENESIS Energy

GENESIS Energy is a leading clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, focused on financing, developing, and managing climate-impactful projects across Africa. With over two decades of experience, GENESIS Energy has over 458 MW of operational and under-construction projects and a robust pipeline of 4.5 GW in development. GENESIS Energy is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through a range of technologies, including Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Gas-to-Power, Hydro, Wind, and Hybrid technologies. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, we have footprints in over 10 African countries.

About Desert Technologies

Desert Technologies is a Saudi-based smart infrastructure and solar PV manufacturing company delivering scalable renewable energy solutions—including Sahara and mini-grid systems—to empower communities across emerging markets.

Visit www.desert-technologies.com and www.genesisenergygroup.net for more information.