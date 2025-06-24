Pune: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced the launch of a new managed services offering for Cisco Multicloud Defense, a component of Cisco’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall. Tech Mahindra’s managed services offering will provide enterprises with robust cloud security solutions that enable secure, scalable, and seamless operations across multi-cloud environments.

As enterprises continue to adopt multi-cloud strategies to accelerate agility and innovation, securing these complex environments has become increasingly critical. This new collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s expertise in managed services and cloud transformation with Cisco Multicloud Defense to deliver multidirectional protection across any public or private cloud. This helps block inbound attacks, lateral movement, and data exfiltration using a single software-as-a-service (SaaS) control plane, eliminating inefficient, complex, and costly point solutions.

Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "The increasing complexity of multi-cloud environments demands robust security solutions that are simple, effective, and scalable. Our partnership with Cisco marks a significant step in empowering enterprise customers around the world with cutting-edge cloud security technologies, enabling them to focus on innovation and growth while we manage their security needs. Together, we are committed to providing a secure and seamless cloud experience for our customers."

With these managed services offerings, Tech Mahindra will deliver end-to-end security, leveraging Cisco's cutting-edge technology and its own expertise in managed services and cloud transformation.

Key benefits of the managed services offering include:

Enhanced Security : Comprehensive threat protection for workloads across multiple cloud platforms, ensuring business continuity and data integrity.

: Comprehensive threat protection for workloads across multiple cloud platforms, ensuring business continuity and data integrity. Simplified Operations : Streamlined management of cloud security policies through automation and centralized control.

: Streamlined management of cloud security policies through automation and centralized control. Expert Support : 24/7 monitoring and support from Tech Mahindra's cloud and cybersecurity specialists.

: 24/7 monitoring and support from Tech Mahindra's cloud and cybersecurity specialists. Scalability: Flexible and scalable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of enterprises as they grow and evolve.

Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales, Cisco, said, "Cisco Multicloud Defense is designed to deliver best-in-class security for today's multi-cloud world. By partnering with Tech Mahindra, we are extending the reach of our solution through their proven expertise in managed services. This partnership will empower customers to strengthen their cybersecurity posture amid today’s complex security landscape.”

The collaboration with Cisco will also expand Tech Mahindra’s security service portfolio, enhance its market reach, and provide valuable upskilling opportunities for its workforce. Tech Mahindra has a vast network of customers in security engineering and a strong presence across key global markets, including the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Demonstrating its commitment to building future-ready digital ecosystems, the company launched a dedicated Cisco Business Unit in 2023 to accelerate the development and implementation of hybrid, secure, and collaborative network services.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation companies.