Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Knock on Wood, a renowned Indian furniture design and manufacturing firm, today announced its remarkable expansion in Dubai's booming residential real estate market. Focused on providing bespoke, luxurious living spaces, Knock on Wood has carved a niche in upmarket residential areas across Dubai, offering exclusive living room, bedroom, dining, outdoor, and poolside furniture solutions.

With Dubai’s real estate market experiencing a significant upswing, Knock on Wood has capitalized on the opportunity to showcase its expertise in delivering customized, high-end turnkey furniture projects. The company's foray into the Dubai market aligns with its vision of blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design aesthetics.

Aarti Aggarwal, the Principal Designer and Founder of Knock on Wood, commented on this development, “Our journey in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape has been exhilarating. We are witnessing a growing demand for personalized and luxurious living spaces. Our aim is to transform houses into homes with furniture that reflects the unique taste and lifestyle of our clients. Each piece is not just furniture but a piece of art, meticulously crafted to add elegance and comfort to the living spaces.”

The company's projects in Dubai's upscale neighborhoods are a testament to its commitment to quality and design excellence. From plush sofas that add a touch of sophistication to living rooms to elegantly designed dining sets that become the focal point of gatherings, each project reflects the company’s ethos of luxury and functionality. The outdoor and poolside furniture range, tailored to withstand the region's climate, offers both style and durability, enhancing the overall aesthetics of high-end villas and apartments.

Knock on Wood’s recent projects in areas like Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Palm Islands, Downtown Burj Dubai and Dubai Marina have garnered attention for their innovative design and quality craftsmanship. These projects showcase a seamless blend of Indian artistry with modern trends, creating spaces that are both luxurious and inviting. The company’s ability to understand the diverse needs of Dubai’s cosmopolitan populace has been a key factor in its success.

The growth in Dubai’s residential sector has opened new avenues for Knock on Wood to explore and innovate. The company’s approach to sustainable design, using eco-friendly materials and processes, resonates well with the city’s growing focus on sustainability. This, combined with the firm's customer-centric approach, has helped Knock on Wood establish a strong foothold in the market.

Aggarwal further added, “Our success in Dubai is just the beginning. We are excited to explore new possibilities and continue to bring our unique design philosophy to more homes in the region. We believe in creating spaces that tell a story, and each of our projects is a reflection of our passion for design that harmonizes with our client's dreams.”

As Knock on Wood continues to expand its presence in Dubai, it remains committed to offering unparalleled design solutions that embody luxury, comfort, and sustainability. The company's journey in the city is marked by a series of successful projects and satisfied clients, paving the way for further growth and innovation in the luxury furniture segment.

About Knock on Wood

Founded by Aarti Aggarwal, a celebrated designer with a passion for blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, Knock on Wood has been at the forefront of the furniture design industry in India. With its expansion into the Dubai market, the company brings its rich heritage and innovative design philosophy to a global audience.

