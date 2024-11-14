Kleindienst Group to become Dubai's biggest five-star hotel developer with its 5,000-room mega project across The Heart of Europe

The group announces a 20% construction milestone for its Hotel London

Dubai, UAE: Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and the master developer behind The Heart of Europe on Dubai’s World Islands, announces a major expansion that will see the addition of 5,000 five-star hotel rooms to Dubai's hospitality sector. This represents a significant 10% increase to Dubai's current five-star hotel room inventory, which stands at 52,750 rooms according to the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

With this expansion, Kleindienst Group is set to become Dubai's largest five-star hotel developer, highlighting the company's significant contribution to the government's vision for a thriving hospitality sector and its role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier global tourism destination. This landmark development represents one of the most significant hospitality expansions in the emirate's history.

Additionally, Kleindienst Group celebrates a 20% construction milestone for the AED 500 million Hotel London. This property will combine timeless British elegance with modern sustainability, offering guests a unique blend of heritage and innovation.

With a total project value of $6 billion spanning six islands on The World Islands, Kleindienst Group is set to deliver over 20 hotels and resorts featuring 5,000 luxury rooms. The project solidifies Kleindienst Group’s status as a key player in Dubai’s hospitality sector.

In his comments, Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said, “Achieving a position where we constitute 10% of Dubai’s five-star hotel inventory and becoming the largest five-star hotel developer is a significant milestone for us. It reinforces our commitment to cementing Dubai’s position as the world’s leading luxury tourism destination. This accomplishment reflects our dedication to delivering projects that not only elevate Dubai’s hospitality sector but also provide our investors with extraordinary value and lasting returns.”

“Our strategies at Kleindienst Group are closely aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which emphasises sustainable development by diversifying attractions and enhancing visitor experiences”.

Additionally, we support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to boost tourism by developing world-class infrastructure, including hotels, resorts, and attractions, while shaping the future of tourism and hospitality in Dubai.”

The Heart of Europe project provides investors with a secure and flexible investment opportunity, designed to deliver guaranteed high rental yields and strong capital appreciation. With a 100% return on investment over a 12-year period, this offering is ideal for those seeking long-term value and stability.

