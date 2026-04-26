Cairo, Egypt – Kiwe, the home-grown fintech startup built around how people actually use money today, has received final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to launch its application and card in the Egyptian market, marking the arrival of a new wave of fintech that is more relevant, user-centric, and experience-driven.

The approval marks a major milestone for Kiwe and signals a growing shift in Egypt’s fintech landscape toward more user-centric, digitally driven financial solutions. Developed in partnership with Banque Misr, VISA, Meeza and ModuPay (formerly MDP). Kiwe combines international payment technology with trusted local banking infrastructure to deliver a seamless and secure experience for users.

What sets Kiwe apart is its focus on the social side of money, recognizing that people don’t just spend money, they move, share, and experience it together. The platform introduces Egypt’s first social money features, allowing users to manage money with ease. Whether it’s personal spending, planning a group trip, organizing a celebration, or contributing towards a shared goal, Kiwe removes the friction from everyday financial interactions and makes them feel intuitive and collaborative.

Alongside its social capabilities, Kiwe offers a full suite of practical money management tools. Users can send instant, free transfers, monitor spending in real time, and gain clearer insights into their financial habits. Designed with financial literacy at its core, the platform empowers users to stay in control, set boundaries, and make more informed financial decisions.

Kiwe is backed by a group of leading financial and investment institutions, including EFG Hermes, Valu, Cairo Capital, Dfin Holding, Marakez Group, and EFG EV, reflecting strong confidence in the platform’s vision, governance, and long-term potential.

Omar Kamel, Co-Founder of Kiwe said: “Receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt is a defining moment for Kiwe. From day one, our goal has been to rethink how people experience money — to make it simpler, more relevant, transparent, and social. With the launch of our app and card, we’re offering users a platform that helps them manage, share, and understand their money in a way that feels natural and empowering. We’re excited about what 2026 holds, not just for Kiwe, but for the future of fintech in Egypt.”

It is worth noting that Kiwe was founded in 2021 by Mohamed Khalifa, Fatma Khalifa, and Omar Kamel, and began with a clear idea: Money should feel relevant to how people live today. That idea has since evolved into a fully licensed financial platform, ready to reshape how Egyptians move, manage, and share money.

With its CBE approval secured, Kiwe is preparing for a strong 2026 launch, with plans to introduce additional financial products that continue to simplify money management while bringing a more personal and connected approach to everyday finance.