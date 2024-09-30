Introducing an Easy-to-Use, Fresher-Lasting 1.15kg Pack for Chefs, Hotels, and Professional Use

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Kiri Professional, a distinguished brand with over a decade of presence in the region and part of the 50-year legacy of Kiri, proudly announces its participation in the inaugural "SIRHA Arabia 2024" food trade exhibition in Saudi Arabia. This landmark event, marking the first time SIRHA is held in the Kingdom, will also celebrate Kiri Professional’s commitment to culinary excellence. In honor of this milestone, Kiri Professional will unveil its new 1.15kg packs, designed specifically to meet the demands of chefs and the hotel industry.

SIRHA is a globally recognized food service and hospitality event that brings together top chefs and leading food brands from around the world. The debut of SIRHA Arabia in Saudi Arabia is set to be a significant milestone, reflecting the Kingdom’s growing prominence in the global culinary scene.

Twice awarded Best Pastry Chef of the Year

Twice named the World’s Best Pastry Chef and twice awarded "Pastry Chef of the Year" in France, Chef Nina Métayer will be present as the official ambassador of Kiri Professional in the region. Attendees can look forward to her insightful pastry sessions and discussions on female leadership in gastronomy. Her presence underscores the prestige of SIRHA and aligns with Kiri Professional’s commitment to promoting women in the culinary field.

“I’m thrilled to be part of SIRHA's debut in Saudi Arabia and to collaborate with Kiri Professional, a brand that embodies innovation and culinary excellence," said Chef Nina Métayer. "This event is a perfect opportunity for meaningful exchanges that will inspire and elevate the culinary community. I’m especially excited to meet young enthusiasts and champion the vital role of women in the culinary field. Together, we can inspire the next generation of chefs and continue to push the boundaries of culinary excellence in this dynamic and evolving market."

In addition to celebrating Chef Nina’s involvement, Kiri Professional will launch the new Kiri Professional Soft & Spreadable 1.15kg pack. This product is designed to meet the high standards of professional chefs globally, offering the full quality of fresh cream and milk in a softer texture for cold sweet and savory creations, such as the Mushroom & Kiri Professional Tart and other Kiri professional delicious mousse. The practical resealable and stackable oval pack preserves freshness and limits waste, bringing superior quality and convenience to professional kitchens.

Attendees will have the pleasure of discovering on October 1st one of the many delicious examples of Kiri Professional applications with the very chic “La Délicate Gourmandise” by Nina Métayer during her special masterclass. This elegant dessert epitomizes the versatility and premium quality of Kiri Professional products.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Garo Matossian, General Manager of Bel Group for the Near Middle East, commented, “As part of the Bel Group family, Kiri Professional's participation in SIRHA's historic debut in Saudi Arabia is a strategic move that aligns with our vision to invest and grow in this dynamic market. We are incredibly excited to unveil our new Kiri Professional Range at such a prestigious event. This launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment 'For All. For Good.' to providing high-quality products that evolve with the needs of chefs worldwide. We are dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence, and we see significant opportunities to expand our footprint, drive culinary advancements, and support the evolving needs of chefs in the Kingdom.”

Kiri Professional is also proud to announce its sponsorship of SIRHA for three consecutive years, beginning with this inaugural event. This sponsorship further solidifies our commitment to supporting the global culinary community and underscores our dedication to excellence.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to be part of SIRHA's historic debut in Saudi Arabia. Engage with culinary experts, discover innovative products, and celebrate Kiri Professional’s legacy of excellence. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more details about the SIRHA event, please visit SIRHA Arabia.

About Bel Group

The Bel Group is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of € 3,645 billion in 2023.

Some 10,902 employees in 51 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 30 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.

About Kiri

Kiri is the leading Bel Group brand in the Middle East and one the best-selling cheese manufacturers both regionally and internationally. Inspired by its Kindness philosophy, Kiri has created wonderful moments for family everyday gatherings in the Middle East for almost 50 years. Since 1972, the brand has provided naturally indulgent products and delicious recipes that meet every taste and wellness requirement. It is a 50-year-old iconic brand that serves as a professional reference in the pastry and bakery industry

Did you know that 1 billion Kiri square portions are consumed every year across the region? If 1 billion Kiri square portions were placed next to each other, they would cover almost 40,000km – the same size as planet Earth’s perimeter! With its creaminess, superior taste and unctuous texture, Kiri makes every day even more indulgent. And by delighting the customers and families the brand kindly serves; Kiri continues consolidating its status as a regional love brand and leader in cream cheese.