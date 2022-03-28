Dubai, UAE: – Kingsmen Agency, a marketing management company dedicated to offering businesses high growth in and through the digital world, announces the opening of a regional office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its expansion plans.

The new office named Media House is located in Dammam but will offer services across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Khobar, Jubail, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and other cities. The Agency will cater to the rising demand for creativity, accuracy, and art in the field of web development, SEO, branding, design, production, and marketing in Saudi Arabia.

Firass Abbass, CEO and Founder, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the region's largest and fastest-growing economies. The country is going through an exciting phase in its growth, gaining momentum year on year, thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Opening Media House in the Kingdom is a great step forward. Our commitment is to help clients create meaningful relationships with their audience and build better brands through connected marketing management experiences.”

“Saudi Arabia is a significant market for Media House. We intend to provide our customers in the Kingdom with the best digital campaigns from beginning to end, with a smart website and catchy social media accounts. We create, plan and manage top-performing digital campaigns for any type of business to aid growth and help clients achieve their goals efficiently,” added Raouf El Halabi, COO.

Since 2017, Kingsmen Agency has established a strong foundation in the UAE with various clients from numerous industries, including Khansaheb Group and Industries, Five Hotel and its subsidiaries in Dubai, and Das Holding in Abu Dhabi.

“Diversity and innovation are our keys to success. So, we’ve gathered an experienced multinational team from around the world to thrive and stay out of the box while providing the most innovative designs, content, strategies, and marketing tactics,” adds Abbass.

The KSA office will house a team of account directors and managers, graphic design and branding, research, production, analytics, and web developers, with plans to grow the team in numbers by the end of 2022.

“We look forward to further enhancing Media House’s capabilities within the Kingdom over the coming years and beyond. Our vision is to become the melting pot of all advertising in Dubai, the region, and expand globally. Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is the first step towards attaining this goal,” concludes Abbass.

For more information, visit https://kingsmenagency.com/ or follow us on Instagram @kingsmen_agency.

About Kingsmen Agency:

Founded in 2017, Kingsmen is a marketing management agency based in Dubai. Known for having the fastest social media reach in the shortest time, Kingsmen offers diversity and innovation. The team comprises experienced multinational members from all around the world, all thriving to think outside the box while providing the most innovative designs, content, strategies, and marketing tactics. Kingsmen has an abundance of professionalism to offer. Our most valuable asset is the experience we have gained from the collaboration within a different range of clients from many sectors, cultures, and countries.

At heart, we are storytellers, always on the hunt for engaging ways to entice and excite current and potential communities. We conceptualize, create and curate digital content that resonates with consumers and inspires them to act. By combining deep industry insights and understanding our clients' businesses with consistent creativity and knowledge of users’ expectations across different channels, each piece of content is tailored for its intended audience.