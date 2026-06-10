Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the conclusion of the postponed draws for its Al Dirwaza savings account, held over two consecutive weeks at the Bank’s headquarters after fulfilling all regulatory requirements and controls. This reflects the Bank’s commitment to compliance, transparency, and ensuring customers’ rights across all draws.

A total of around 54 postponed draws were conducted covering the period from March 2025 to January 2026, all broadcast live for customers to reinforce transparency and integrity. The process took place under the supervision of global audit firms Grant Thornton and KPMG, alongside the Bank’s internal audit teams. Total prizes exceeded KD 650,000 and were awarded to 632 winners.

Commenting on the conclusion of the draws, Othman Tawfeqe, General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “Since the postponement of the draws, the Bank has worked diligently to complete all regulatory and supervisory requirements, ensuring the protection of customers’ rights and the integrity of the process. Over the past period, we conducted the draws in line with the highest standards of transparency and governance, further reinforcing our customers’ confidence in the Bank’s credibility and its commitment to delivering a Sharia-compliant savings and investment experience.”

Tawfeqe added: “Conducting this number of draws within a short timeframe required extensive coordination among the operational and supervisory teams and audit firms, ensuring the process was completed in line with approved frameworks. We value the cooperation of the regulatory authorities and audit firms that oversaw all stages of implementation. At KIB, we remain committed to developing banking and investment solutions that meet our customers’ aspirations and enhance their banking experience.”

The completed draws included a diverse range of prizes, starting with monthly draws that awarded 11 winners KD 5,000 each, in addition to weekly prizes of KD 1,000 awarded to 245 winners and KD 500 awarded to 372 winners, as well as quarterly prizes of KD 25,000 awarded to three winners each.

The campaign culminated in the highly anticipated grand draw, through which Ahmad Fayed Al-Rashidi was awarded the prize of KD 100,000. The Bank organized a special ceremony at its headquarters, where Al-Rashidi was welcomed by KIB representatives, who extended their congratulations and celebrated this memorable milestone.

The Al Dirwaza account is considered one of the distinguished savings and investment solutions in the Kuwaiti banking market. It is based on the Sharia-compliant Wakala investment principle and approved by KIB’s Sharia Supervisory Board. The account offers customers an expected annual return of up to 2% during the first three months of account opening, followed by 1% thereafter, with returns distributed and automatically credited to the customer’s account on a monthly basis.

The account also offers competitive chances to win, with up to four chances for every KD 1, simply by maintaining the minimum draw-entry balance of KD 100.

In addition to its financial benefits, KIB offers a flexible and seamless digital banking experience. New customers can open an Al Dirwaza account entirely online, while existing customers can do so through the KIB Mobile app or KIB Online platform via the Digital Onboarding service. Customers also receive a free debit card issued instantly, allowing cash withdrawals of up to KD 2,000 per day, with no salary transfer requirement.

KIB continues to strengthen its position as a banking institution that places customers’ needs at the heart of its services, guided by its slogan, “Bank for Life.” Through its comprehensive strategy, KIB offers innovative banking and investment solutions that combine flexibility, reliability, and an advanced digital experience to meet the aspirations of various customer segments.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.