Global partner Kia supports expanding operations to protect coastal ecosystems and biodiversity

Agreements signed with city and county leaders to intercept plastic in the Los Angeles and San Gabriel Rivers

Initiative aims to prevent 380 570 tonnes of plastic from entering the Pacific annually

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Corporation and its global mission partner The Ocean Cleanup, the non-profit organization dedicated to ridding the world’s oceans of plastic pollution, have announced plans to expand operations in Greater Los Angeles to intercept plastic waste flowing from rivers into the Pacific Ocean.

The project is scheduled for completion ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games and has secured backing from Los Angeles County officials, the City of Long Beach, and the City of Seal Beach.

Local Rivers Pose Significant Challenge

Research by The Ocean Cleanup reveals that Los Angeles rivers emit between 380 and 570 tonnes of plastic annually into the ocean. Globally, just 1,000 of the world's three million rivers are responsible for nearly 80% of all ocean plastic emissions.

To develop tailored solutions for Los Angeles, The Ocean Cleanup conducted a comprehensive "Smart Rivers Survey" using drones, AI-enhanced remote-sensing cameras, and GPS drifters to map pollution patterns and inform deployment strategy.

Proven Technology Expands Across the Region

The new deployments will complement Interceptor 007, already operational in Ballona Creek, which entered its permanent operating phase in 2024 following unanimous approval by the LA County Board of Supervisors.

To date, Interceptor 007 has prevented 386,945 pounds of trash from reaching the Pacific Ocean and local beaches.

Both new river deployments are supported by independent feasibility studies commissioned by the City of Long Beach and the City of Seal Beach, which assessed hydraulics, trash volumes, technology options, and permitting pathways. Together, the three Interceptor installations will create a coordinated, city-wide ocean protection system across Los Angeles' three major waterways.

Corporate Partnership Drives Real-World Solutions

Kia has been The Ocean Cleanup's global mission partner since 2022, supporting the development and deployment of proven, scalable solutions to reduce marine plastic pollution, while creating a circular value chain for recovered legacy ocean plastic waste.

"Kia believes the future of mobility comes with a responsibility to the communities we serve," said Eric Watson, Vice President, Sales Operations, Kia America. "Our partnership with The Ocean Cleanup is focused on action – proven and scalable solutions that help remove ocean plastic pollution at its source.

This work is about turning intention into impact, and we are proud to help expand these efforts across Southern California."

The initiative also receives support from partner Primo Brands.

Expansion Aligns with Global 30 Cities Initiative

The Los Angeles expansion is part of The Ocean Cleanup's 30 Cities Program, which aims to stop up to one-third of all plastic waste flowing from rivers into the world's oceans by the end of the decade.

"As we expand our efforts in Los Angeles, we're not just stopping plastic in rivers, we're setting a new standard for urban ocean protection on a city-wide basis," said Boyan Slat, Founder & CEO, The Ocean Cleanup.

"By working with county and city partners to deploy Interceptors in the LA and San Gabriel Rivers, alongside our ongoing work in Ballona Creek, we're making real progress toward a cleaner Pacific ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games. This is what it looks like when county and city leaders choose to focus on ocean health."

Local Support

“When I saw how much trash was piling up on the beaches in my district after a heavy rainstorm, I knew I needed to bring a trash collection device to this river. There was no government mandate to clean up the rivers,” said Diane Dixon, California State Assembly member.

“This is about people working together who care about the environment and coastline. I’m grateful that so many other elected officials and government agencies have stuck by my side all these years. I also want to thank The Ocean Cleanup for their efforts on this essential project. Together we can accomplish great things!”

“The buildup of plastics in our oceans is one of the great environmental challenges of our time,” said Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

“I am proud of the work I did with The Ocean Cleanup to install the trash Interceptor in Ballona Creek, and it is time we take on the LA River and San Gabriel River. These rivers cross city and county lines, and it’s never been fair that one city’s trash has become another city’s problem - we are committed to working together to get this done and make our ocean and our beaches cleaner for all of us.”

"Protecting Long Beach’s coastline starts upstream and this partnership with The Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County reflects the collaborative action needed to stop plastic pollution before it reaches our beaches and waterways,” said Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach.

“By combining local leadership, community commitment, and innovative technology, we are creating cleaner, healthier spaces for residents and future generations while strengthening the environmental resilience of our coastal communities.”

"This is an exciting day not just for the City of Seal Beach but for this entire region," said Joe Kalmick, Seal Beach Council Member.

"I am extremely proud to have helped start this effort and to see just how far we've come. While there is more work to be done, today we celebrate a significant milestone in the long-term effort to preserve the San Gabriel River and our coastline as clean, healthy spaces for the ecosystems they sustain and the communities that treasure them.”

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is a nonprofit organization that develops and scales solutions to rid the oceans of plastic. By conducting extensive research, engineering scalable solutions, and partnering with governments, industry, and like-minded organizations, The Ocean Cleanup is working to stop plastic inflow via rivers and remove legacy plastic already polluting the oceans. As of March 2026, the non-profit has collected over 50 million kilograms (110.5 million pounds) of trash from aquatic ecosystems around the world. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs a multi-disciplined team of approximately 200 people. The organization is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with international operations in 10 countries.

For more information, visit theoceancleanup.com

About Kia Corporation

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Newsroom for more.

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