Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, the UAE’s leading digital car service platform powered by Bahwan International Group, is highlighting the rapid transformation taking place within the country’s vehicle maintenance sector as more motorists embrace technology-driven solutions designed to improve convenience, transparency, and efficiency.

The company says demand for digital automotive services has increased significantly in recent years as customers move away from traditional garage experiences in favour of platforms that offer online booking systems, vehicle pickup and delivery, digital inspections, and real-time service tracking.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and smart technologies, the automotive servicing industry is also evolving to meet the expectations of increasingly tech-savvy consumers.

“Vehicle owners today expect the same seamless digital experience from automotive servicing that they receive from industries such as banking, retail, and food delivery,” said Mr. Prem Anandkumar N, Business Head at Service My Car. “Customers are looking for greater convenience, clearer communication, and more transparency throughout the servicing process.”

One of the most notable trends shaping the industry is the growing popularity of online car service platforms in Dubai, which allow motorists to book servicing appointments within minutes through websites and mobile applications. These systems eliminate the need for lengthy phone calls and reduce the time customers spend organising vehicle maintenance.

Pickup and delivery servicing models are also becoming increasingly common across the UAE. Rather than visiting a workshop in person, customers can now arrange for their vehicle to be collected from their home or workplace, serviced professionally, and returned at a convenient time.

Digital vehicle inspections are further improving customer confidence by offering greater visibility into repair and maintenance requirements. Many tech-enabled service providers now issue electronic reports featuring photographs, videos, technician assessments, and transparent quotations directly to customers’ devices.

The use of mobile applications and live service tracking technology is also changing how motorists interact with service providers. Customers can receive real-time updates on vehicle progress, approve repairs digitally, and access complete maintenance histories from their smartphones.

Benefits of Tech-Driven Car Maintenance

The rise of digital car service UAE platforms is delivering several important advantages for motorists, including:

Faster and more convenient online booking

Reduced waiting times and fewer workshop visits

Pickup and delivery convenience

Improved transparency through digital inspections

Real-time communication and service tracking

Easier access to vehicle servicing records

Greater customer confidence and accountability

Service My Car believes these innovations are helping modernise the wider automotive sector while improving the overall customer experience.

What to Expect in the Future

Looking ahead, automotive specialists at Service My Car predict further growth in predictive maintenance systems, artificial intelligence diagnostics, connected vehicle technology, and automated customer service tools within the car maintenance UAE industry.

Future developments may allow vehicles to detect mechanical issues automatically and notify service providers before faults become more serious, helping motorists reduce repair costs and minimise unexpected breakdowns.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, technology is expected to play an increasingly central role in shaping the future of automotive servicing across the UAE.

For more information, visit Service My Car.

About Service My Car

Service My Car is a leading digital automotive service platform powered by Bahwan International Group that simplifies the car maintenance experience for vehicle owners. The platform provides convenient services, including online service booking, vehicle pickup and delivery, and real-time service updates. Service My Car’s mission is to transform the traditional car ownership journey into a seamless, convenient, and digital-first experience by delivering complete lifecycle solutions across the automotive maintenance ecosystem.​

https://servicemycar.com/uae

https://servicemycar.com/uae/car-service-contract



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