UAE, Dubai: DSV, the global transport and logistics leader, and Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, through its real estate development platform, Lintara Properties, announce the completion of a new, state-of-the-art 30,000-square-metre build-to-suit logistics warehouse at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

The new facility is a clear signal of DSV’s long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider Middle East. DSV is continuing to invest in capacity and capabilities in Dubai, reflecting its confidence in the market’s long-term growth and the role of the UAE as a global trade and logistics hub.

Chrys Mendonca, Managing Director of DSV Dubai, said:

“I’m excited to open this state-of-the-art facility expanding our capabilities to serve both our regional and global customers. Even in a period of unrest and uncertainty in parts of the Middle East, we are expanding capacity because we trust the region’s long-term growth and the UAE’s role as a gateway for global trade.”

The warehouse has been delivered as a turnkey build-to-suit development. Lintara Properties coordinated the development and construction, with Group AMANA serving as main contractor and utilising advanced construction methodologies, including modular and off-site techniques, to deliver the facility efficiently and to specification.

Isa Al Khalifa, Managing Director of MENA Real Estate at Arcapita and Chief Executive Officer of Lintara Properties, said:

“This build-to-suit facility demonstrates the ability of Lintara Properties, together with Arcapita, to originate and deliver complex, high-specification logistics assets for global blue-chip tenants. Purpose-built to handle increasingly complex requirements – from pharmaceutical and temperature-controlled goods to hazardous materials – the warehouse is able to support supply chains with resilient, sustainable and best-in-class logistics solutions”.

Located within DSV’s JAFZA South Campus, the new warehouse further strengthens DSV’s operational footprint in Dubai – a critical gateway for regional and international trade – and enhances the company’s ability to scale with customers as supply chains continue to evolve.

Built on DSV’s proven design concepts and refined through years of operational best-practice feedback, the Grade A facility expands DSV’s capacity to serve customers with increasingly complex supply chains. It features high-bay storage with a maximum internal storage height of 17.3 metres, capacity for approximately 75,000 pallet positions, and extensive loading, docking and covered external storage areas. The warehouse is located within the same plot as DSV’s local headquarters, supporting seamless daily operations and close customer dialogue.

In addition, the facility includes a large paved outdoor terrain that opens up additional customer segments, alongside dedicated pharmaceutical areas, temperature-controlled zones, cold rooms, workshops, dangerous goods areas, large mezzanines for value-added services, and office spaces for customers’ white-collar staff, all sectioned for maximum operational efficiency.

In line with DSV’s sustainability commitments, the facility was designed from the outset to meet LEED Silver standards and incorporates energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible construction practices.

Global trade continues to evolve, with businesses placing greater emphasis on resilience, diversification, and proximity to key markets. By strengthening its footprint in Dubai, DSV is positioning customers to navigate disruption while maintaining reliable access to regional and international markets. The investment underlines DSV’s view that modern, well-located logistics infrastructure in the UAE will remain central to supply chain resilience and growth over the long term.

Contacts

Arcapita

Tariq Hayat

+973 17 218 858

+973 39 461103

thayat@arcapita.com

Brunswick Group

Mira Kest

arcapita@brunswickgroup.com

+971 50 5547349

DSV

Zeljana Bratic, Marketing & Communications

+971 55 763 5958

zeljana.bratic@dsv.com

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain. To learn more, please visit www.arcapita.com

About DSV - Global Transport and Logistics

At DSV, our purpose is to keep customers’ supply chains flowing. We move millions of shipments for our customers every year, ensuring reliable and efficient transport and logistics services by air, sea, road and rail around a world in constant change. Our vision is to create long-term, sustainable growth and value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society.

Close to 150,000 employees in over 90 countries work diligently to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Our commitment to sustainable business practices is a central element of our overall business strategy. Visit dsv.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook You can also see our media kit.

About Lintara Properties

Lintara is a GCC-native real estate company, trusted by some of the world’s leading organizations. Lintara specializes in advisory, development and management of industrial real estate across the region. What sets Lintara apart is its deep-rooted presence in the GCC. Lintara operates on the ground across key markets and has the local connections and know-how to help clients spot opportunities and develop at pace. With decades of experience in the industry, Lintara’s management team has built long-term partnerships with global companies like DSV, Obeikan, Flow and Iron Mountain and working hand-in-hand with those companies, has delivered large-scale projects at world-class standards and is always bringing new ideas to help achieve its vision. Thanks to Lintara’s unique mix of local knowledge and international credibility, it is the go-to partner for global companies looking to expand their footprint in the GCC.

www.lintaraproperties.com