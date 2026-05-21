Dubai / Luxembourg: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, and CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), a leading European real estate company, have successfully executed an AED 367.3 million (approximately EUR 86 million) loan facility secured against a portfolio of ultra-luxury residential units in Dubai.

CPIPG owns 19 luxury residences in Dubai, including 15 units under construction by leading local developers. The development properties are located across four of Dubai’s most distinctive residential projects including Bvlgari The Lighthouse (Jumeirah Bay), Casa Canal and One Canal (Dubai Water Canal), and Mr. C Residences Downtown (Downtown Dubai).

The loan facility will finance a substantial portion of CPIPG’s deferred payments on the development portfolio during 2026 and 2027. The transaction reflects Emirates NBD’s confidence in the quality of the underlying assets and in CPIPG as a borrower.

CPIPG’s investment in the UAE reflects a strong belief in Dubai’s continued pre-eminence as a destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury residences, supported by exceptional infrastructure, global connectivity, safety, economic dynamism and the UAE’s growing role as a global centre for business and investment. CPIPG intends to divest the properties on a phased basis following completion, capturing value in a market that continues to attract buyers from Europe, Asia and the wider Middle East.

For Emirates NBD, the mandate underscores its position as a trusted financial partner of choice for international real estate groups seeking to access the UAE market through locally executed financing solutions. The facility has been tailored to align with the cash flow profile and asset lifecycle of CPIPG's phased investment approach, channelling international institutional capital into Dubai's ultra-luxury residential market and reinforcing the UAE's role as a premier destination for global high-net-worth real estate investment.

David Greenbaum, CEO of CPI Property Group, said: “CPIPG is delighted to partner with Emirates NBD on this innovative financing. The loan facility enhances our Group’s flexibility and reaffirms the quality of our investments in Dubai.”

Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, said: "This facility agreement with CPI Property Group reflects Emirates NBD's continued commitment to supporting leading corporates with tailored financing solutions that enable long-term growth. The transaction also highlights our demonstrated expertise in structuring strategic lending facilities and reinforces confidence in the UAE's resilient financial ecosystem amid continued regional investment momentum."

The transaction further extends Emirates NBD's track record of delivering bespoke financing solutions that adapt to the full lifecycle of a real estate investment thesis, reinforcing its role as a partner of choice for global investors deploying capital into the UAE.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About CPI Property Group

CPI Property Group (CPIPG) is one of the largest and most diversified real estate companies in Europe. We are a leading, trusted landlord of high-quality properties that bring people together and provide spaces where businesses and individuals can thrive. We have over 30 years of expertise owning and managing real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, largely in the dynamic capital cities of Berlin, Prague and Warsaw, where we hold leading positions, as well as other locations across the region. Led by an experienced international management team, our strategy is to invest in segments with strong rental growth prospects, in the cities we know well, and add value through active asset and property management. With a portfolio valued at €18bn, 510 commercial properties and around 6,200 international and local tenants, our properties support jobs, provide much-needed accommodation and contribute to economic growth across Central and Eastern Europe.

For further information, please contact:

CPIPG

Media – FGS Global (cpipg@fgsglobal.com)

Investors – Moritz Mayer (m.mayer@cpipg.com)