Dubai, UAE — Mawarid Finance and Maghanim have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the next generation of corporate travel and expense management solutions for businesses across the UAE and wider GCC region. The collaboration brings together advanced payment technologies, AI-powered automation, and secure virtual card capabilities to simplify and modernize how corporates manage business travel and related expenses.

The partnership will introduce an integrated platform that enables companies to seamlessly book business travel, issue instant virtual cards, automate expense reporting, and strengthen financial oversight through a unified digital ecosystem. By reducing manual processes and improving visibility into corporate spending, the initiative is designed to help businesses enhance efficiency, reduce fraud risks, and improve compliance.

As part of the collaboration, Mawarid Finance and Maghanim will launch a virtual card-based B2B payment solution tailored specifically for corporate clients. The solution will provide businesses with greater control over travel-related transactions while delivering enhanced security and operational flexibility through digital-first payment infrastructure.

Mr. Abdalla Alabdooli, Managing Director of Maghanim, said: “Across the UAE, corporates are rapidly shifting toward integrated digital travel and expense solutions that enhance control, compliance, and efficiency. Through this partnership, Maghanim is delivering secure, Shariah-compliant payment capabilities tailored to UAE businesses while establishing a scalable platform for the wider GCC market. By leveraging innovation in travel payments and automation, we are enabling our clients to accelerate cash flow, strengthen governance, and significantly reduce manual processes for travel spend.”

Mr. Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, said: “Mawarid Finance continues to focus on driving growth through scalable solutions across payments, lending, and embedded finance. Our partnership with Maghanim reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s rapidly evolving digital economy through innovative and future-ready financial services. As business travel and corporate mobility continue to expand across the GCC, we see significant opportunities to simplify expense management while improving security, transparency, and operational efficiency for our corporate clients.”

The GCC corporate travel and payment sector is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by increasing regional business connectivity and growing demand for integrated digital financial solutions. With the UAE positioned as a key regional hub, the partnership between Mawarid Finance and Maghanim is expected to support the next phase of innovation within the corporate payments landscape.

About Mawarid

Mawarid Finance, a UAE-based Sharia-compliant financial institution, is focusing on fintech expansion, digital-first products, and strategic partnerships

About Maghanim

Maghanim is a UAE-based provider of Shariah-compliant payment solutions for SMEs and corporates, with a focus on B2B payments, corporate spend management, and embedded finance. Positioned at the convergence of fintech and Islamic finance, the company delivers secure, scalable infrastructure that enhances control, streamlines transactions, and accelerates the transition to ethical digital finance across the UAE and wider GCC.

About Flocash

Flocash is a global provider of payment technology and processing services serving consumers, businesses, and financial institutions. With a presence in over 60 countries, Flocash enables digital businesses and consumers to connect to the global digital economy securely and reliably.

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