The Portail des Nations, the highly anticipated visitors’ centre of the United Nations in Geneva, has confirmed its official opening for early June 2026. Positioned at the historic entrance to the Palais des Nations, the landmark initiative is set to redefine how global audiences engage with the principles and practice of multilateralism.

Conceived as far more than a traditional exhibition space, the Portail des Nations has been designed as an immersive gateway into the world of international cooperation. Through a thoughtfully curated, technology-led journey, visitors will be invited to explore the role of diplomacy in addressing the defining challenges of the modern era, from global health and climate change to human rights and innovation.

The project was initiated by Ivan Pictet, whose vision responded to a call by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to bring multilateralism closer to people worldwide. This ambition is realised through the Fondation Portail des Nations, established in 2019 to develop and deliver the initiative on behalf of UN Geneva. The Foundation will continue to operate the centre through its initial phase, ensuring a seamless and impactful visitor experience.

Entirely funded through private contributions, the Portail des Nations stands as a testament to international collaboration and philanthropic commitment. Alongside Ivan Pictet as principal donor, key contributions have been made by the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation and the Loterie Romande, supporting the construction and design of the building. The immersive visitor experience has been enriched through the support of the Dona Bertarelli Philanthropic Foundation, while public institutions including the Swiss Confederation, the Republic and Canton of Geneva, and the City of Geneva have provided essential backing for its early operations.

At its core, the Portail des Nations seeks to demystify multilateralism, often perceived as abstract, by presenting it as a tangible and essential framework for collective progress. In Geneva, one of the world’s foremost centres of diplomacy, this concept comes to life through international agreements, humanitarian initiatives, and cross-border cooperation. The centre will offer visitors a deeper understanding of how these processes shape everyday lives across the globe.

Designed to welcome up to 200,000 visitors annually, the experience will unfold over approximately two hours and will be available in eight languages, ensuring accessibility to a diverse international audience. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the centre will offer a seamless visitor journey, with tickets available exclusively online.

Easily accessible via public transport and located on Avenue de la Paix, the Portail des Nations is poised to become a defining cultural and educational destination in Geneva. Its opening marks a significant milestone in strengthening public connection to the United Nations’ mission, offering a compelling invitation to explore the power of dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility in shaping a more sustainable future.

About Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation

Tourism in Geneva is managed by the Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation (FGT&C). This new entity was created following the integration, on 1 January 2013, of the Geneva Tourism & Conventions Association (GT&C) into the Foundation for Tourism. An executive board of 11 members, mostly representing the sectors active in tourism in Geneva, as well as an advisory board set up by the local authorities, are in charge of ensuring professional corporate governance of the FGT&C. Its tasks include advising the Foundation on the desirable development of tourism policy and assisting it to achieve the objectives set by the law.