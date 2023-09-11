MUSCAT:

Knowledge Gate International School, the only school in Oman that is part of a global premium education group, Inspired Education, was rated as Good with many Outstanding Features by British School Overseas (BSO) overall, based on its eight areas of assessment. This achievement underscores the quality of the provision which the school offers, further cementing its rank as one of Oman’s leading schools.

Ms. Liz Stanley, Executive Principal at KGIS commented: “We are very proud to have been given this rating from British Schools Overseas. With quality assurance as a priority, this recognition is a testament of the tireless work of our teachers and staff and their dedication to exposing our students to excellence in education.”

The UK Department for Education has put in place a voluntary scheme for the inspection of British schools overseas, whereby schools are inspected against a common set of standards that British schools overseas can choose to adopt. The inspection follows the UK Department for Education (DFE) schedule for the inspection of British Schools overseas. The purpose of the inspection is to provide information to parents, teachers, senior managers and the school’s management on the overall effectiveness of the school, the standard of education it provides and its compatibility with independent schools in the United Kingdom.

The inspection and report cover the key areas of quality of the curriculum; quality of teaching and learning; the spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development of students; their welfare, health and safety; the suitability of the proprietor and staff; the school’s premises and accommodation; and the school's complaints procedures. An essential part of the inspection is considering the extent to which the British character of the school is evident in its ethos, curriculum, teaching, care for students and students’ achievements. The inspection is completed by Penta International. Penta International is approved by the British Government for the purpose of inspecting schools overseas. As one of the leading inspection providers, Penta International reports to the English Department for Education (DFE) on the extent to which schools meet the standards for British Schools Overseas.

Located in Al Hail South, one of Muscat’s most dynamic and growing neighbourhoods, the KGIS ethos is to cultivate an inspiring, safe and exceptional environment – where imagination and the unique contribution of every single student is encouraged and valued. The school believes in equipping its students with the confidence and skills to believe that they are capable of excellence, for this is exactly what they go on to achieve.

Knowledge Gate International School (KGIS) is proud to be an Inspired School; a leading global premium schools group with over 80 schools and over 70,000 students across 5 continents. As the only school in Oman that is part of a global premium education group, our families benefit from access to exchanges, joint curriculum opportunities, summer camps and international competitions. Founded by Nadim M Nsouli, Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curricula, and creating a more dynamic, relevant and powerful educational model.

Inspired schools focus on the individuality of each child developing their confidence through a broad and engaging curriculum. The “Three Pillars” approach to Inspired learning has Academics at the centre with the two pillars of Performing Arts and Sports at equal strength and importance. This ensures that all students develop into confident, thoughtful and knowledgeable young people. KGIS offers a premium British curriculum from KG to Grade 12. We offer the broadest curriculum in Oman and 100 % of our teachers are UK trained and native English speakers.

