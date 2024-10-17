Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) will participate as a Platinum Sponsor in the Global Health Exhibition 2024, held in Riyadh from October 21 to 23. Through its pavilion, KFSHRC will present its latest health innovations and solutions, showcasing their impact on improving healthcare outcomes, patient experience, and operational efficiency. These include robotic heart surgery, organ transplantation, CAR-T cell production, pharmacogenomic analysis, the capacity command centre, and achievements in using virtual reality in medical education.

KFSHRC’s participation aligns with its commitment to exploring modern trends, anticipating the future of healthcare, and enhancing its leading position as an innovator in global healthcare. Visitors to the pavilion will learn about KFSHRC's pioneering achievements, including performing the world’s first complete robotic heart transplant and leading in local CAR-T cell production, which marks a significant enhancement to specialized healthcare in the Kingdom and reduces the costs associated with earlier production outside the country.

The pavilion will also feature the latest hospital innovations, including the launch of the Mobile Stroke Unit, aimed at expediting treatment for stroke patients, reducing disabilities, and lowering mortality rates. Additionally, KFSHRC will showcase its pharmacogenomic analysis service, a modern medical approach that matches medications with the patient's DNA (genetic code) to predict drug efficacy.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.