Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) concluded yesterday its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2024, held in Riyadh. During the event, KFSHRC showcased its latest healthcare innovations and solutions, highlighting their impact on enhancing patient outcomes, patient experience, and operational efficiency. The exhibition gathered a wide range of healthcare leaders, international experts, decision-makers, and individuals interested in the healthcare sector.

KFSHRC's booth witnessed a large number of visitors, offering them insights into its specialized innovations across various medical fields, including the Stroke Ambulance Unit, robotic heart surgeries, organ transplantation, T-cell production, pharmacogenomics, the Capacity Command Center, and the use of virtual reality in medical education.

Muhanad Abdullah Kadi, Chief Corporate Communications & Marketing Officer at KFSHRC, explained that the hospital’s participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2024 aimed to strengthen connections with global healthcare institutions, expand collaborative efforts, and showcase KFSHRC’s pioneering experience in various fields. He emphasized the hospital’s continuous commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

During the exhibition, KFSHRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) to enhance collaboration in the field of patient safety. Additionally, the hospital partnered with the Center for National Health Insurance (CNHI) to explore future contracts that address the needs of both organizations. And with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to promote collaboration between the two parties in the field of biomedical research.

A further collaboration was established with the Mawaddah Association for Family Stability to explore opportunities for a long-term strategic partnership in academic and research cooperation. Moreover, an agreement was signed with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to contribute critical data to the National Safety Database, supporting research on the safety of pharmaceutical products.

At its pavilion, KFSHRC also highlighted its leading role in promoting medical tourism in the Kingdom and providing specialized healthcare services to patients from across the globe. The booth featured interactive visual displays that guided visitors through an inspiring journey of treatment stories while inviting them to explore the hospital's leading services, health initiatives, and educational programs.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa