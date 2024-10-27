Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to lead in clinical research, advancing healthcare through pioneering clinical trials and innovative treatments.

Since launching the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative (CTTI) in 2021, KFSHRC has established a unified platform for conducting high-quality, diverse, and efficient clinical trials, solidifying its leadership in evidence-based research. In 2023, KFSHRC initiated 140 new clinical trials, offering more than 1,200 patients access to life-saving therapies and improving patient outcomes across multiple disciplines. Additionally, the hospital’s participation in over 80 clinical studies has driven evidence-based research and medical innovation, significantly advancing patient care and generating healthcare cost savings of 62 million SAR.

As part of its community engagement efforts, KFSHRC hosted the Clinical Trials Awareness Campaign at Riyadh Park Mall earlier this year, coinciding with International Clinical Trials Day. The campaign aimed to bridge the gap between clinical research and public understanding of clinical trials' transformative impact. Through interactive sessions and expert-led discussions, the campaign encouraged volunteer participation, essential to the success of ongoing and future trials.

KFSHRC’s partnerships with the Saudi National Institute of Health (SNIH) and the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) have expedited clinical trial approvals, ensuring treatments reach patients swiftly while adhering to rigorous safety and efficacy standards. During the Global Health Exhibition 2024, KFSHRC and SFDA signed an agreement to supply essential data to the national safety database, enhancing pharmaceutical safety research. This partnership strengthens public health regulations, supports evidence-based decisions, and ensures clinical trials meet the highest safety standards for faster, secure treatment approvals.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.